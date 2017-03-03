Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 39

Day 39 of the Big Brother Naija show was about Bisola and TTT, task presentation and hilarious diary sessions.

In case you missed some of the interesting moments of Wednesday, March 2, 2017, check out five things that happened on show.

1. Uriel advised a timid Debie-Rise on how to assert herself more in the House.

“If we’re all together and you feel attacked, maybe you can respond by saying, ‘um listen, why do you like doing this in front of everybody?’ Say it in front of everybody. It will mean ‘don’t mess with me,” she advised.

“This House isn’t set up for you to be comfortable. There are many times where I’ve felt alone in this House. You must never allow anybody to put you down,” she added

2. Biggie had the Housemates play a different kind of volleyball. It involved balloons and paint, instead of the usual volleyball ball.

The Housemates were divided into two groups, with Team A led by Debie-Rise and Team B by Marvis.

The teams had to pass a balloon filled with paint no more than three times, before trying to burst it on their opponent’s side of the net.

3. Bisola and TTT are growing 'stronger.' After a stressful day, Bisola gave TTT a massage.

Bisola straddles ThinTallTony as she gives him a massage to relax him after a #BBExtremeArt day #BBNaija… https://t.co/Z82QUnFtig — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

4. The Housemates Wagered 100% and lost as Biggie said they had not put their all into the Extreme Art Task Presentation.

5. During their diary session, Biggie asked the housemates who they would ask their fans to vote for if they weren't all up for eviction.

Tboss said Debbie-Rise

Kemen chose Marvis

Marvis chose Kemen

Bally chose Efe

TTT chose Marvis

Debbie-Rise chose Bassey and Efe

Efe chose Bally

Uriel chose Marvis and Efe

Bisola chose Marvis

Bassey - Debbie Rise