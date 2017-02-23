Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 31

From Mr Ibu's visit to Big Brother Naija house to his diary session, check out five things that happened on Day 31 of the reality show.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Mr Ibu visits Big Brother Naija house play

Mr Ibu visits Big Brother Naija house

Big Brother Naija Gifty explains her 'passion for power and fame'
Pulse Nigeria Poll Is Big Brother Naija an immoral show?
Big Brother Naija "I was misunderstood when I said I don’t know Banky" - Gifty
Big Brother Naija TTT's mum praises wife, says any other woman is 'counterfeit'
Big Brother Naija Kemen becomes new head of house
Big Brother Naija Biggie nullifies nomination
Big Brother Naija TTT says he is single 'by God's grace'
Big Brother Naija Watch Gifty in Nollywood movie "The Virgin Priestess"
Big Brother Naija 'Loudly asking TBoss about Banky W was part of my game plan' - Gifty
Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me" - Gifty on her strategy

Day 31 of the Big Brother Naija show was more about Mr Ibu's surprise visit to the housemates (watch video can be watched below).

In case you missed some of the interesting moments of Wednesday, February 22, 2017, check out five things that happened on show.

play

1. The Theme for this week is fears, phobias and superstitions, and for their first task,  Big Brother instructed the Housemates to discuss various superstitions they remember from their childhood.

The first part of this Task was for the Housemates to discuss these superstitions and once the discussions are done, they were split into two groups.

The second part of the Task was for each group to create a unique performance themed after some of the discussed superstitions

2. Mr Ibu is the latest celebrity to pay the housemates a surprise visit. His entrance was met with screams and leaps of joy as the housemates ushered the actor into the house.

 

3. Mr Ibu was given a quick tour of the house before he settled down in to lounge where he advised the housemates and shared a story of how he almost committed suicide and his success story.

He also encouraged all the budding actors, actresses and singers in the house to pay him a visit if they ever need his help.

“We have a company overseas that signs artists, so if you’re good, come to my office. Actors, please come. We have market,” he said.

play

4. The actor was then called into the diary room for a session with Biggie, who immediately informed him that he had a secret task for him.

He was asked to return to the lounge and create a short drama series script with the Housemates and also act it out.

 

5. The Housemates, together with Mr. Ibu, put up a performance featuring TTT and Bisola as the actors.

Afterwards, Mr. Ibu had to leave the House at the sound of the buzzer. As usual, the housemates let him go after a few selifes.

 

Social media had something to say about the actor's visit

 

 

 

 

 

 

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Biggie nullifies nominationbullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 times Gifty owned the showbullet

Movies

Soma and Gifty share a kiss
Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me" - Gifty on her strategy
 
Big Brother Naija Gifty explains her 'passion for power and fame'
Gifty doesn't know Banky W
Big Brother Naija 'Loudly asking TBoss about Banky W was part of my game plan' - Gifty
Adesua Etomi
Adesua Etomi It's actress' birthday, check out 5 must-see movies