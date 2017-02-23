Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 31

Day 31 of the Big Brother Naija show was more about Mr Ibu's surprise visit to the housemates (watch video can be watched below).

In case you missed some of the interesting moments of Wednesday, February 22, 2017, check out five things that happened on show.

1. The Theme for this week is fears, phobias and superstitions, and for their first task, Big Brother instructed the Housemates to discuss various superstitions they remember from their childhood.

The first part of this Task was for the Housemates to discuss these superstitions and once the discussions are done, they were split into two groups.

The second part of the Task was for each group to create a unique performance themed after some of the discussed superstitions

2. Mr Ibu is the latest celebrity to pay the housemates a surprise visit. His entrance was met with screams and leaps of joy as the housemates ushered the actor into the house.

The Housemates were very excited to see Mr Ibu.

3. Mr Ibu was given a quick tour of the house before he settled down in to lounge where he advised the housemates and shared a story of how he almost committed suicide and his success story.

He also encouraged all the budding actors, actresses and singers in the house to pay him a visit if they ever need his help.

“We have a company overseas that signs artists, so if you’re good, come to my office. Actors, please come. We have market,” he said.

4. The actor was then called into the diary room for a session with Biggie, who immediately informed him that he had a secret task for him.

He was asked to return to the lounge and create a short drama series script with the Housemates and also act it out.

The Housemate's Dairy Room was taken over by Mr Ibu.

5. The Housemates, together with Mr. Ibu, put up a performance featuring TTT and Bisola as the actors.

Afterwards, Mr. Ibu had to leave the House at the sound of the buzzer. As usual, the housemates let him go after a few selifes.

#BBNaija quick one from Mr Ibu, bisola and TTT

Social media had something to say about the actor's visit

#BBNaija MR IBU said TTT na ashewo boy... spot on!!!!

The way my mama happy as she see Mr Ibu, you go think say na our house he come #bbnaija

The way Mr Ibu specially asked for Efe and shook him, the housemates should know he's a huge threat. #BBNAIJA

Do you think gifty would have known Mr ibu? #BBNaija

So this show is that dead that they have to bring Mr ibu to entertain viewers, this is what happens when you evict entertainers. #BBNaija