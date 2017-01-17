Big Brother Naija 5 reasons Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will make a perfect host

TV host and force behind the entertaining segment "Rubbin Minds," Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, will take the stage as the host of Big Brother Nigeria on Sunday, January 22, 2017.

Aside from the fact that the TV host has built a persona that is extremely likeable, and with an infectious energy, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is without a doubt the most qualified to host one of the most anticipated TV shows of the year, Big Brother Naija.

In no particular order, check out five reasons the media personality will make the perfect host on the show.

1. He is versatile and has already successfully hosted several shows

From his well-tailored suits and interrogatory posture on Rubbin Minds to his T-shirts and informal conversations on The Spot, Ebuka has mastered the art and has done a fantastic job hosting several TV shows.

2. He has the needed charisma

Serving as a host of a reality TV series that involves eviction and some emotional moments needs a certain kind of charm that inspires devotion, and Ebuka has it.

From his signature laugh, smile and charm, the TV host has what it takes to hold an audience's attention for a lengthy period of time, and that is something to look forward to.

3. His Fashion Game

When it comes to fashion, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu's style remains effortlessly on par. Put him in a tux, a shirt, an agbada or an isiagu top, he will still give you #stylegoals. And for 11 weeks, viewers would have him dishing those goals.

4. He was once a contestant on show

This has to be an obvious reason.

In 2006, Ebuka Uchendu went in as one of the 14 housemates. On the 57th day of the show, he became the seventh housemate to be evicted, after five nominations.

As a previous contestant, he is very much familiar with the trappings and intrigues of the show.

To put it simply, he would have the perfect words for evicted housemates at the end of every eviction

5. He looks good on TV

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is purely aesthetically pleasing on screen, and that makes a perfect host for a reality TV show such as Big Brother Naija.

The reality series will run for 78 days kicking off on January 22, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised launch and end on April 9, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised finale.

There will be a total of 12 housemates, but unlike its counterpart Big Brother Africa, Big Brother Naija will have no shower hour.

The winner of Big Brother Naija will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.