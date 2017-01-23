Big Brother Naija 2nd season of reality series kicks off with Yemi Alade, Flavour, 12 housemates

After 10 years, the Big Brother Nigeria franchise is back on screen.

The show which was last held inn 2006, has returned with 12 brand new housemates, and already, with twists that sound interesting and dramatic.

The show kicked off on Sunday, January 22, 2017, with a Live show hosted by ex-housemate and media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

“Ten years ago I was a housemate, today I am one of their biggest supporters," he kicked off the show with.

Following Ebuka's introduction, K9 who performed the show's track came on stage and delivered a satisfying performance of "Big Brother Naija."

K9 opening the show with his performance https://t.co/xoPgmQThbu — PulseMovies (@PulseMovies247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

After k9's energetic performance, Ebuka kicked off the introduction of the 12 housemates with Uriel. An indigene of Lagos State, Uriel was born in Hammersmith, England.

She was a contestant on Top Actor Africa 2016, and was the first Nigerian to be evicted from the show.

27-year-old fitness trainer Kemen was the second housemate to be introduced. From Akwa Ibom, the housemate introduced himself as 'beautiful at heart.'

ALSO READ: BIGGIE REVEALS 1ST TWIST ON SHOW

Cocoice was the next housemate to be announced. A rapper, the new housemate showed off her rapping skills to the host and Africa on stage.

A single Cocoice also revealed that she is not out to date any of the housemates, but, "you can’t say no to love,” she added.

Statistician and DJ, Barry, was the next housemate to be introduced. The contestant who has a 9-5 job is from Rivers State, but lives in Lagos, Nigeria.

Next was Marvis, a Mass Communication graduate from Madonna University. She is the 11th of 22 children.

Marvis insinuated that living with 12 housemates would be an easy task as she is 'used to living with lots of people.'

ALSO READ: NIGERIANS REACT TO LAUNCH OF BIG BROTHER NAIJA SEASON 2

ThinTallTony's introduction was met with excitement from the audience, and also, from social media.

6'7 and proudly 'made in Naija,' he is a choreographer and performed at the opening of Big Brother Nigeria first edition in 2006.

Gifty, an actress, model who described herself as 'great and amazing, was introduced. Van Vicker is her favourite actor.

Gifty schooled in Ghana but returned to Nigeria to actualize her dreams.

Somadina popularly called Soma was introduced. A graphic artist, producer, model and singer, Soma is "a lot of things."

During his introduction, the housemate promised viewers "Telemundo kind of drama."

ALSO READ: SHOULD THERE BE CENSORSHIP ON TV? [OPINION]

Singer, actress and OAP, Bisola, who is popular for her role on "Skinny Girl in Transit" and "The Life of a Nigerian Couple, was introduced as the latest contestant.

The entertainer who was a contestant on the 2008 MTN Project Fame West Africa is a proud mother of a 7-year-old daughter.

24-year-old Mimiyonse was the 10th housemate to be introduced. A Lagos State indigene, Mimiyonse will be 'showing off his skills,' and hopefully, it gets him a spot in the house for weeks.

Tokunbo known as TBoss was the next housemate to find her way into the house. The 22-year-old contestant is popularly called the 'The Pin Cushion' by her friends.

TBoss has 8 tattoos and seven piercings. She is from Edo State.

Finally, the 12th housemate Efe was announced. An indigene of Delta State, who represents Jos where he was born and brought up.

ALSO READ: BISOLA AIYEOLA SHARES HER THOUGHT ON MUSIC AND MOVIE INDUSTRY

Flavour and Yemi Alade entertained viewers with their classic songs. While Flavour performed the ever catchy "Ashawo," Yemi Alade performed her hit track, Johnny.

Alade struggled to impress with her first performance but won the crowd with her second outing (Johnny). However, Flavour had the attention and excitement of the audience with both outings, rolling his waist and showing off his abs.

Flavour performing "Ashewo" at the Big Brother Naija Launch https://t.co/5EexycvVWh — PulseMovies (@PulseMovies247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#bbnaija yemi alade performing "Johnny" at the Big Brother Naija launch https://t.co/hHhwD9qwtE — PulseMovies (@PulseMovies247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

A night into the show, and Big Brother already has a surprise for the housemates. Though the Housemates are oblivious of the fact, two housemates will be joining the house next Sunday.

Also, no housemate will be evicted next Sunday.

The reality series will run for 78 days and the winner will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.