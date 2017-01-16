"Better Call Saul" Season 3 gets release date

"Better Call Saul", will return for its third season on April 10, 2017.

Giancarlo Esposito, who played a key role in “Breaking Bad” as the meth supplier Gustavo Fring, will also return for the third season of the AMC show.

The third season will follow the twists and turns of Jimmy McGill’s devolution toward “Breaking Bad’s” Saul Goodman – Albuquerque’s most notorious criminal lawyer. 

The second season of the show ended with Chuck getting Jimmy to confess to tampering with court documents while he recorded his confession.

In the new teaser, Jimmy is getting booked and photographed at a police station. A scene that insinuates that Chuck used the recording against him.

Season three of the "Breaking Bad" prequel series will consist of 10 episodes, with showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould continuing in their roles.

Better Call Saul

Set in 2002, "Better Call Saul" follows the story of small-time lawyer James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), six years before his appearance on "Breaking Bad"  as Saul Godman; events after the original series are briefly explored.

The first season premiered on February 8, 2015, and consisted of 10 episodes, which grabbed an average of 5.9 million viewers over its course.

