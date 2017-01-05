"Better Call Saul" Jimmy is a 'criminal lawyer' in new season 3 promo

In a new promo for "Better Call Saul," Jimmy gets into trouble and finds himself behind bars.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

"Better Call Saul" AMC renews series for season 3
Critics Choice Awards 2017 "La La Land," Viola Davis, Thandie Newton among winners
American Film Institute Top 10 TV series of 2016
"Game of Thrones" Show secures 2 new Guinness World Records titles
EMMY Awards 2016 "Game of Thrones," "The People v. O.J. Simpson," Rami Malek among winners
Emmys 2016 "Game of Thrones" breaks record, wins best drama series
"Daredevil" Watch final trailer of upcoming season 2
"Better Call Saul" 4 things that happened in season 2 finale, Twitter reaction

Jimmy McGill is back in new promo for "Better Call Saul", which returns for its third season this 2017.

The second season of the show ended with Chuck getting Jimmy to confess to tampering with court documents while he recorded his confession.

In the new teaser, Jimmy is getting booked and photographed at a police station. A scene that insinuates that Chuck used the recording against him.

Season three of the "Breaking Bad" prequel series will consist of 10 episodes, with showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould continuing in their roles.

ALSO READ: "BETTER CALL SAUL" BECOMES AMC'S TOP NEW SHOW

play

 

 Set in 2002, "Better Call Saul" follows the story of small-time lawyer James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), six years before his appearance on "Breaking Bad"  as Saul Godman; events after the original series are briefly explored.

The first season premiered on February 8, 2015, and consisted of 10 episodes, which grabbed an average of 5.9 million viewers over its course.

An official date has not be announced, but AMC Network has stated that the show will return in Spring 2017.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Toyin Majekodunmi Popular Yoruba actress is deadbullet
2 Karrueche Tran Model wins big at Daytime Emmys 2016bullet
3 Pulse List 33 reasons you are most likely to have an entertaining 2017bullet

Movies

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling star in new musical movie
"La La Land" Watch new trailer featuring John Legend's 'Start a Fire'
King Invincible Movie Premiere
"King Invincible" Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Adunni Ade attend premiere
 
Pulse List 5 classic Nollywood movies turning 20 in 2017
"Star Wars: Rogue One"
"Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" Movie passes $800M mark