Jimmy McGill is back in new promo for " Better Call Saul", which returns for its third season this 2017.

The second season of the show ended with Chuck getting Jimmy to confess to tampering with court documents while he recorded his confession.

In the new teaser, Jimmy is getting booked and photographed at a police station. A scene that insinuates that Chuck used the recording against him.

Season three of the "Breaking Bad" prequel series will consist of 10 episodes, with showrunners Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould continuing in their roles.

Set in 2002, "Better Call Saul" follows the story of small-time lawyer James Morgan "Jimmy" McGill (Bob Odenkirk), six years before his appearance on "Breaking Bad" as Saul Godman; events after the original series are briefly explored.

The first season premiered on February 8, 2015, and consisted of 10 episodes, which grabbed an average of 5.9 million viewers over its course.

An official date has not be announced, but AMC Network has stated that the show will return in Spring 2017.