Berlin Film Festival Refugee comedy, transgender love story lead pack

A European refugee comedy and a transgender love story are tipped to clinch prizes Saturday at the Berlin film festival, which has been dominated by criticism of rising intolerance and US President Donald Trump.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
(L-R) Sherwan Haji, Aki Kaurismaki, Sakari Kuosmanen at a photocall for "The Other Side of Hope" which won lavish applause from audiences at the Berlinale film festival play

(L-R) Sherwan Haji, Aki Kaurismaki, Sakari Kuosmanen at a photocall for "The Other Side of Hope" which won lavish applause from audiences at the Berlinale film festival

(AFP)

Donald Trump Richard Gere slams US President over travel ban
Duterte Award-winning Philippine filmmaker backs President's drug war
Political, General News Events Obama, David Cameron, Muhammadu Buhari, all busy
DIARY - Political and General News Events From May 21
Cannes is still big for film deals as well as stars
DIARY - Political and General News Events From May 13
DIARY - Political and General News Events From May 12
DIARY - Political and General News Events From May 11
WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1400 GMT/10 AM ET
DIARY - Political and General News Events From May 11

A European refugee comedy and a transgender love story are tipped to clinch prizes Saturday at the Berlin film festival, which has been dominated by criticism of rising intolerance and US President Donald Trump.

Audiences lavished applause on the cult Finnish director Aki Kaurismaki's "The Other Side of Hope", his first picture in six years, and "A Fantastic Woman" by Chile's Sebastian Lelio.

The two films led a critics' poll in British film magazine Screen and played well among reviewers surveyed by the German dailies Der Tagesspiegel and Berliner Zeitung.

A seven-member jury led by Paul Verhoeven ("Basic Instinct", "Elle") and including US actress Maggie Gyllenhaal ("The Dark Knight") and Mexican director and actor Diego Luna ("Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") will hand out the Golden and Silver Bear trophies.

Last year, jury president Meryl Streep gave top honours to Italy's "Fire at Sea", a portrait of the refugee crisis on the island of Lampedusa. It is nominated for an Academy Award for best documentary this month.

Chilean director Sebastián Lelio addresses a press conference for the film "Una mujer fantástica " (A Fantastic Woman)tipped to win a prize at the Berlinale film festival play

Chilean director Sebastián Lelio addresses a press conference for the film "Una mujer fantástica " (A Fantastic Woman)tipped to win a prize at the Berlinale film festival

(AFP)

The 11-day Berlinale, Europe's first major cinema showcase of the year, screened nearly 400 features, 18 of which are nominated for the main prizes.

On and off screen, celebrities and filmmakers have used the festival spotlight to sound off on Trump's policies, particularly his now suspended travel ban on refugees and travellers from seven mainly Muslim countries.

"I want people to know there are many, many people in my country that are ready to resist," Gyllenhaal told reporters as the festival opened.

'Gorgeous, cuttingly poignant'

Among the contenders, Kaurismaki's movie was cheered as a droll and moving call to conscience on behalf of the hundreds of thousands seeking refuge in the West from war and persecution.

It recounts the story of Khaled (Syrian actor Sherwan Haji) who ends up against his will in remote Finland and strikes up an unlikely friendship with a group of Helsinki eccentrics.

"A Fantastic Woman," tipped to be among the prize winners at the Berlin film festival, features a knockout performance by transgender actress Daniela Vega play

"A Fantastic Woman," tipped to be among the prize winners at the Berlin film festival, features a knockout performance by transgender actress Daniela Vega

(AFP)

Britain's Daily Telegraph swooned over the "gorgeous, cuttingly poignant" movie. German newspaper Die Welt declared it an instant classic that was "full of warmth" and noted Kaurismaki singled out Chancellor Angela Merkel's liberal asylum policy for praise after presenting the picture.

"This film will be watched long after (Syrian President Bashar al-)Assad is history," its reviewer, Barbara Moeller, said.

"A Fantastic Woman" features a knockout performance by transgender actress Daniela Vega as a nightclub singer fighting for her right to attend the funeral of her much older lover after his sudden death.

London's Guardian gave the picture five stars, saying it could "make Vega the first transgender performer to scoop a major acting award".

Film industry bible Variety said director Lelio had "crafted perhaps the most resonant and empathetic screen testament to the everyday obstacles of transgender existence since Kimberly Peirce's 'Boys Don't Cry' in 1999".

But it noted that unlike that film or "The Danish Girl" -- both of which scooped Oscars -- and TV's acclaimed "Transparent", "A Fantastic Woman" featured a trans actress playing a trans part.

'Soggy melodrama'

Oren Moverman's "The Dinner", a thriller about America's festering racial and class divisions starring Richard Gere, Laura Linney and Steve Coogan did less well with critics despite its topical plot.

(L to R) Vlad Ivanov, Adrian Titieni and Cezar Paul Badescu pose on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "Ana, mon amour" at the 67th Berlinale film festival play

(L to R) Vlad Ivanov, Adrian Titieni and Cezar Paul Badescu pose on the red carpet for the premiere of the film "Ana, mon amour" at the 67th Berlinale film festival

(AFP)

The Guardian blasted the movie, the only US production in competition, as a "soggy melodrama" and savaged the "indigestible ham" of the main performances.

The all-star Brexit satire "The Party" fared better, with Screen calling the "brisk comedy" British director Sally Potter's "most enjoyable film to date".

Festival guests also embraced China's animated heist thriller with a political edge, "Have a Nice Day".

Eastern Europe put in a strong showing with Polish director Agnieszka Holland's feminist fairy tale "Spoor", the dysfunctional couple drama "Ana, mon amour" by Romania's Calin Peter Netzer and "On Body and Soul" by Ildiko Enyedi, a love story set in a Hungarian slaughterhouse.

And reviewers adored mesmerising performances by the lead actresses in Senegalese director Alain Gomis "Felicite" and Hong Sang-soo of South Korea's "On the Beach at Night Alone"; Vero Tshanda Beya and Kim Min-hee.

More

Donald Trump European partners look to Pentagon chief for reassurance

Author

Pulse News Agency International By AFP

Pulse News Agency International By AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'bullet
2 Big Brother Naija 8 things you probably missed on day 24bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Bisola and TTT's post-kissing...bullet

Movies

Angelina Jolie addresses a press conference in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on February 18, 2017
Angelina Jolie Actress to unveil Khmer Rouge film in Cambodia
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 26 of reality show
C.J Fiery Obasi to adapt Nnedi Okorafor's science and witchcraft novel "Hello, Moto"
“Hello, Moto” C.J Fiery Obasi to adapt Nnedi Okorafor's science and witchcraft themed novel
American Driver
"American Driver" Moses Inwang's movie to premiere on February 24