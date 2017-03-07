Bello Shagari "I'm considering shooting my own version of "The Wedding Party"

Northern filmmaker, Bello Shagari, is considering shooting his version of the highest grossing Nollywood movie, "The Wedding Party."

The Wedding Party play

The Wedding Party

The founder of Barcode Multimedia Ltd took to Twitter to hint his interest in producing his own version of Kemi Adetiba's "The Wedding Party."

"I'm considering shooting my own version of The Wedding Party movie. Some bigots are daring me seriously," he wrote.

 

This comes after he released a statement explaining how the Northerners were excluded from the movie which tells the story of a wedding between a Yoruba bride, Dunni, and an Igbo Groom, Dozie.

A collaboration between EbonyLife Films, FilmOne Distribution, Koga Studios and Inkblot Productions, "The Wedding Party" is currently the highest grossing Nollywood movie.

(Bella Naija)

 

ALSO READ: Review of Kemi Adetiba's "The Wedding Party"

Written by playwright, Tosin Otudeko, the movie starred  Adesua Etomi, Banky W, Alibaba, Sola Sobowale, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Zainab Balogun, Enyinna Nwigwe, Frank Donga, Saka, AY, Ikechukwu, Beverly Naya, Emma OhMaGod and Lepacious Bose. "

