"Beauty and the Beast" Movie will feature Disney's 1st gay character

The anticipated "Beauty and the Beast" movie will feature Disney's first-ever openly gay character.

  Published:
Josh Gad will portray the first Disney gay character in the upcoming "Beauty and the Beast."

In an interview with Attitude, Director Bill Condon revealed that the character Le Fou, played by Josh Gad, will get a subplot in the film that explores sexuality.

Beauty and the Beast play

Beauty and the Beast

"LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston," Condon said. "Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

 

Confirming the news to Television host Chris Parente, Gad said he is 'beyond proud' of this moment.

Gad's character in the upcoming movie is a sidekick to the ruthless hunter, Gaston.

"Beauty and the Beast" stars Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as Lefou, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Stanley Tucci as Maestro Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Madame Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, and Emma Thompson as the teapot, Mrs. Potts.

The Live-action movie will be released in U.S. theaters on March 17, 2017.

