Baftas 'La La Land' sweeps nominations at awards

Fresh from its success at the Golden Globes, modern-day musical "La La Land" led the nominations for Britain's Bafta film awards announced Tuesday, with 11 nods including best film, actor and actress.

"Arrival" and "Nocturnal Animals" both received nine nominations for the awards, which take place in London on February 12, while "Manchester by the Sea" had six.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are both nominated for their star roles in "La La Land", which took seven Golden Globes on Sunday, while Damien Chazelle is nominated for best director and best original screenplay.

Sci-fi movie "Arrival" is up for best film, best director for Denis Villeneuve and best actress for Amy Adams, as well as best adapted screenplay.

Tom Ford received nominations for best director and adapted screenplay for "Nocturnal Animals", while Jake Gyllenhaal is up for best actor and Aaron Taylor-Johnson is up for best supporting actor.

Kenneth Lonergan has been nominated for best director for his unflinching "Manchester by the Sea", which is also on the list for best film, while Globe-winner Casey Affleck is nominated for best actor and Michelle Williams for supporting actress.

Ken Loach's anti-austerity drama "I, Daniel Blake" took five nominations, including best film and supporting actress for Hayley Squires.

Coming-of-age movie "Moonlight", which won best drama at the Globes, is up for best film an original screenplay while Mahershala Ali and Naomie Harris are nominated for best supporting actor and actress respectively.

A list of the main nominations:

Best film:

"Arrival"

"I, Daniel Blake"

"La La Land"

"Manchester by the Sea"

"Moonlight"

Best director:

Denis Villeneuve for "Arrival"

Ken Loach for "I, Daniel Blake"

Damien Chazelle for "La La Land"

Kenneth Lonergan for "Manchester by the Sea"

Tom Ford for "Nocturnal Animals"

Leading actor:

Andrew Garfield for "Hacksaw Ridge"

Casey Affleck for "Manchester by the Sea"

Jake Gyllenhaal for "Nocturnal Animals"

Ryan Gosling for "La La Land"

Viggo Mortensen for "Captain Fantastic"

Leading actress:

Amy Adams for "Arrival"

Emily Blunt for "The Girl on the Train"

Emma Stone for "La La Land"

Meryl Streep for "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Natalie Portman for "Jackie"

Supporting actor:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson for "Nocturnal Animals"

Dev Patel for "Lion"

Hugh Grant for "Florence Foster Jenkins"

Jeff Bridges for "Hell or High Water"

Mahershala Ali for "Moonlight"

Supporting actress:

Hayley Squires for "I, Daniel Blake"

Michelle Williams for "Manchester by the Sea"

Naomie Harris for "Moonlight"

Nicole Kidman for "Lion"

Viola Davis for "Fences"