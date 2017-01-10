The nominations for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts’ movie awards were announced today, Tuesday, January 10, 2017, with "La La Land" leading.

“La La Land” was nominated in 11 categories, while “Arrival” and “Nocturnal Animals” both received nine nominations, and “Manchester by the Sea” received six.

The nominations were announced by “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner and “Preacher” actor Dominic Cooper.

The awards ceremony which will be hosted by Stephen Fry, will hold on February 12, 2017, at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

Check out full list of nominees below;

Best Film

“Arrival” – Dan Levine, Shawn Levy, David Linde, Aaron Ryder

“I, Daniel Blake” – Rebecca O’Brien

“La La Land” – Fred Berger, Jordan Horowitz, Marc Platt

“Manchester by the Sea” – Lauren Beck, Matt Damon, Chris Moore, Kimberly Steward, Kevin J. Walsh

“Moonlight” – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Adele Romanski

Director

“Arrival” – Denis Villeneuve

“I, Daniel Blake” – Ken Loach

“La La Land” – Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

“Nocturnal Animals” – Tom Ford

Original Screenplay

“Hell or High Water” – Taylor Sheridan

“I, Daniel Blake” – Paul Laverty

“La La Land” – Damien Chazelle

“Manchester by the Sea” – Kenneth Lonergan

“Moonlight” – Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay

“Arrival” – Eric Heisserer

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

“Hidden Figures” – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

“Lion” – Luke Davies

“Nocturnal Animals” – Tom Ford

Leading Actor

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Casey Affleck – “Manchester by the Sea”

Jake Gyllenhaal – “Nocturnal Animals”

Ryan Gosling – “La La Land”

Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic”

Leading Actress

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Emily Blunt – “The Girl on the Train”

Emma Stone – “La La Land”

Meryl Streep – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Natalie Portman – “Jackie”

Supporting Actor

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals”

Dev Patel – “Lion”

Hugh Grant – “Florence Foster Jenkins”

Jeff Bridges – “Hell or High Water”

Mahershala Ali – “Moonlight”

Supporting Actress

Hayley Squires – “I, Daniel Blake”

Michelle Williams – “Manchester by the Sea”

Naomie Harris – “Moonlight”

Nicole Kidman – “Lion”

Viola Davis – “Fences”

Film Not in the English Language

“Dheepan” – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

“Julieta” – Pedro Almodóvar

“Mustang” – Deniz Gamze Ergüven, Charles Gillibert

“Son Of Saul” – László Nemes, Gábor Sipos

“Toni Erdmann” – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

“13th” – Ava Duvernay

“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years” – Ron Howard

“The Eagle Huntress” – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

“Notes on Blindness” – Peter Middleton, James Spinney

“Weiner” – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Animated Film

“Finding Dory” – Andrew Stanton

“Kubo and the Two Strings” – Travis Knight

“Moana” – Ron Clements, John Musker

“Zootopia” – Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Original Music

“Arrival” – Jóhann Jóhannsson

“Jackie” – Mica Levi

“La La Land” – Justin Hurwitz

“Lion” – Dustin O’halloran, Hauschka

“Nocturnal Animals” – Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography

“Arrival” – Bradford Young

“Hell or High Water” – Giles Nuttgens

“La La Land” – Linus Sandgren

“Lion” – Greig Fraser

“Nocturnal Animals” – Seamus Mcgarvey

Editing

“Arrival” – Joe Walker

“Hacksaw Ridge” – John Gilbert

“La La Land” – Tom Cross

“Manchester by the Sea” – Jennifer Lame

“Nocturnal Animals” – Joan Sobel

Production Design

“Doctor Strange” – John Bush, Charles Wood

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

“Hail, Caesar!” – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

“La La Land” – Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

“Nocturnal Animals” – Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

Costume Design

“Allied” – Joanna Johnston

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Colleen Atwood

“Florence Foster Jenkins” – Consolata Boyle

“Jackie” – Madeline Fontaine

“La La Land” – Mary Zophres

Makeup & Hair

“Doctor Strange” – Jeremy Woodhead

“Florence Foster Jenkins” – J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Shane Thomas

“Nocturnal Animals” – Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Nominees TBC

Sound

“Arrival” – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariépy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

“Deepwater Horizon” – Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

“Hacksaw Ridge” – Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright

“La La Land” – Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special Visual Effects

“Arrival” – Louis Morin

“Doctor Strange” – Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

“The Jungle Book” – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” – Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

Outstanding British Film

“American Honey” – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

“Denial” – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” – David Yates, J.K. Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

“I, Daniel Blake” – Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

“Notes on Blindness” – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

“Under the Shadow” – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

“The Girl With All the Gifts” – Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer)

“The Hard Stop” – George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer)

“Notes on Blindness” – Peter Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer)

“The Pass” – John Donnelly (Writer), Ben A. Williams (Director)

“Under the Shadow” – Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers)

British Short Animation

“The Alan Dimension” – Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

“A Love Story” – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

“Tough” – Jennifer Zheng

British Short Film

“Consumed” – Richard John Seymour

“Home” – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O’Donnell

“Mouth of Hell” – Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

“The Party” – Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor Macneill

“Standby” – Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE Rising Star Award (Voted For by the Public)

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland