Big Brother Naija Ay Makun's wife threatened by TBoss?

Mabel Makun is not ashamed to protect her man but we hope TBoss gets the message.

  • Published:
Ayo Makun visited the Big Brother Naija house today, March 3, 2017, which was day 40 0f the reality TV show.

As expected, the BBN housemates were beside themselves with excitement; what we did not expect was TBoss' reaction to the ace comedian's presence.

ALSO READ: Tboss' new strategy involves showing off her pierced nipple

AY Makun play

AY Makun

(Stargist)

 

The housemate notorious for her effect on the male housemates, could not stop staring at AY.

Guess who was quick to notice this? Yup, Mabel Makun, joked about the stares in a post she shared via her Instagram page.

AY Makun and wife play

AY Makun and wife

(Instagram )

 

She commented on her post, “Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija."

Do you think TBoss has the hots for AY? Interesting twist.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

