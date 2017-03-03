Ayo Makun visited the Big Brother Naija house today, March 3, 2017, which was day 40 0f the reality TV show.

As expected, the BBN housemates were beside themselves with excitement; what we did not expect was TBoss' reaction to the ace comedian's presence.

The housemate notorious for her effect on the male housemates, could not stop staring at AY.

Guess who was quick to notice this? Yup, Mabel Makun, joked about the stares in a post she shared via her Instagram page.

She commented on her post, “Haa! Madam fine girl/yellow gang be staring at my man like Kilode! Just kidding. Loool @aycomedian in the house this morning #bigbrothernaija."

Do you think TBoss has the hots for AY? Interesting twist.