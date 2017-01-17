"10 Days in Sun City" AY Makun announces new movie

Are you excited? Nigerian filmmaker, AY Makun, has announced his next movie project which is titled "10 Days in Sun City."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
AY Makun play

AY Makun

(Stargist)

"30 Days in Atlanta" AY Makun's movie enters 2017 Guinness World Record
"Wedding Party," "Doctor Strange," "76" Top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2016 in Nigeria
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Nigerians are not ready for quality movies
Motion Pictures with Chidumga A great film isn't defined by awards, box office success, festival screenings
Motion Pictures with Chidumga The surprise, snobs and blunders of the AMVCA nominee list
AMVCA 2017 Adenike Adebayo shares thought on 2017 AMVCA nominees list
"A Trip to Jamaica" Movie becomes highest grossing in Nollywood with N168M
"A Trip to Jamaica" vs "It's Her Day" Adenike Adebayo reviews Nollywood comedy movies
Pulse Movie Review "76" is a well-made, engrossing historical drama
“A Trip To Jamaica“ “Recession has got nothing on the movie,” AY speaks on new movie

Following the box office success of "30 Days in Atlanta" and "A Trip to Jamaica," AY Makun has announced his next movie.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo from his production meeting. "Production meeting is in progress for my new movie . #10DaysInSuncity #travel2sa#flysaanigeria," he wrote.

From the movie title, "10 Days in Sin City" will follow the lead character's trip to South Africa.

play AY Makun in a production meeting for "10 Days in Sin City" (Instagram )
 

ALSO READ: IT TOOK AY MAKUN 10 YEARS TO BE AN OVERNIGHT SUCCESS

Makun is popular for the box office record-breaking comedies "A Trip to Jamaica" and "Thirty Days in Atlanta," which both follows the adventures of Akpors, a character created from the AYShow’s 'Who Wants To Be A Billionaire' hilarious skits.

"A Trip to Jamaica" which grossed 168 million naira at the box office stars Roberts, Dan Davies, Paul Campbell, Rebecca Silvera, Chris Attoh, AY Makun, Funke Akindele, Nse Ikpe Etim, Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan and Ras Kimono.

AY Makun's "30 Days in Atlanta" enters Guinness Book of Records play

AY Makun's "30 Days in Atlanta" enters Guinness Book of Records

 

ALSO READ: AY MAKUN, OMONI OBOLI, EBONYLIFE FILMS ARE BOX OFFICE GAME CHANGERS [OPINION]

AY Makun's first movie "30 Days in Atlanta" gained a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

The comedy movie was recognized as one of the films with the highest domestic gross in the territories of Bollywood, Nollywood and Hollywood, listed alongside "PK" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The movie stars AY Makun, Vivica Fox, Lynn Whitfield, Karlie Redd, RMD, Ramsey Noauh, Desmond Elliot, Mercy Johnson, Rachel Oniga, Ada Ameh, Uti Nwachukwu, Kese Jabari, Majid Michel, and Juliet Ibrahim.

AY Makun is yet to reveal more details about his upcoming movie "10 Days in Sin City."

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Chiwetalu Agu Veteran says he doesn't know Gideon Okeke, has never heard...bullet
2 "Better Call Saul" Season 3 gets release datebullet
3 Chris Attoh Onilogbo Hakeem transforms actor for new rolebullet

Movies

Joselyn Dumas as a political fixer in "The Republic"
"The Republic" A Ghanaian adaptation of "Scandal"? Watch Joselyn Dumas as political fixer in trailer
Character posters for "Atlas"
"Atlas" Watch Desmond Elliot, Bayray McNwizu, Blossom Chukwujekwu in trailer
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
Big Brother Naija 5 reasons Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will make a perfect host
Chiwetalu Agu, Gideon Okeke, Chioma Chukwuka
Pulse Opinion Gideon Okeke's unpopular opinion, Chioma Chukwuka's risible tweets, Chiwetalu Agu's exaggerated response