Following the box office success of "30 Days in Atlanta" and "A Trip to Jamaica," AY Makun has announced his next movie.

The comedian took to Instagram to share a photo from his production meeting. "Production meeting is in progress for my new movie . #10DaysInSuncity #travel2sa#flysaanigeria," he wrote.

From the movie title, "10 Days in Sin City" will follow the lead character's trip to South Africa.

Makun is popular for the box office record-breaking comedies "A Trip to Jamaica" and "Thirty Days in Atlanta," which both follows the adventures of Akpors, a character created from the AYShow’s 'Who Wants To Be A Billionaire' hilarious skits.

"A Trip to Jamaica" which grossed 168 million naira at the box office stars Roberts, Dan Davies, Paul Campbell, Rebecca Silvera, Chris Attoh, AY Makun, Funke Akindele, Nse Ikpe Etim, Patoranking, Cynthia Morgan and Ras Kimono.

AY Makun's first movie "30 Days in Atlanta" gained a spot in the Guinness Book of Records.

The comedy movie was recognized as one of the films with the highest domestic gross in the territories of Bollywood, Nollywood and Hollywood, listed alongside "PK" and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

The movie stars AY Makun, Vivica Fox, Lynn Whitfield, Karlie Redd, RMD, Ramsey Noauh, Desmond Elliot, Mercy Johnson, Rachel Oniga, Ada Ameh, Uti Nwachukwu, Kese Jabari, Majid Michel, and Juliet Ibrahim.

AY Makun is yet to reveal more details about his upcoming movie "10 Days in Sin City."