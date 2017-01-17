The trailer for the movie "Atlas" has been released.

The upcoming Nollywood movie explores themes of love, friendship, strife and strength.

Directed by Onyinye Jessic​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​a Anyaeji and produced by Emeka Duru, the movie stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bolanle Ninalowo, Eberechukwu BayRay Mcnwizu, Ada Ameh, Enyinna Nwigwe, Desmond Elliot and Lillian Efegbai.

About movie

"Atlas" is about Jamie, who is married to TJ and they have a 6 year-old child, Soji. They live in low income housing as they have hit bad financial times; Jamie in her attempt to save Soji ends up loosing more than she bargained for.

No official release date has been announced.