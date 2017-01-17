Watch Desmond Elliot, Bayray McNwizu, Blossom Chukwujekwu in trailer for new Nollywood movie, "Atlas."
The upcoming Nollywood movie explores themes of love, friendship, strife and strength.
Directed by Onyinye Jessica Anyaeji and produced by Emeka Duru, the movie stars Blossom Chukwujekwu, Bolanle Ninalowo, Eberechukwu BayRay Mcnwizu, Ada Ameh, Enyinna Nwigwe, Desmond Elliot and Lillian Efegbai.
About movie
"Atlas" is about Jamie, who is married to TJ and they have a 6 year-old child, Soji. They live in low income housing as they have hit bad financial times; Jamie in her attempt to save Soji ends up loosing more than she bargained for.
No official release date has been announced.