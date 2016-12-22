"Assassin’s Creed" :  Here's what critics are saying about anticipated movie

The reviews for 20th Century Fox's "Assassin’s Creed" is here.

Based on the Ubisoft game franchise, the movie stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Michael K. Williams, Jeremy Irons and Brendan Gleeson.

The "Assassin’s Creed" movie follows Callum Lynch, who when he explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar, and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.

Directed by Justin Kurrzel, the movie will debut in Nigeria on December 23, 2016 release.

Is "Assassin's Creed" worth your time? Check out what critics are saying.

"So what if philosophical depths are out of the film's reach, there's a seed of ambition in this one that suggests the transfer of a video game to the screen doesn't always have to be a suicide mission. And that's something." - Rolling Stone.

"Assassin's Creed is a step in the right direction for video game movies but slick action and beautiful visuals are undercut by a hollow hero story." - Screenrant.

"Assassin's Creed has probably done the very best it can with the hand it's been dealt with and, really, this might be the best video game adaptation yet. Mind you, that's not saying a huge amount." - Independent UK.

"In "Assassin's Creed," Michael Fassbender is like the ultimate special effect. Just by showing up, he confers respectability on two hours of semi-coherent overly art-directed video-game sludge." - Variety.

"Assassin's Creed" isn't quite as bad as one might fear, as measured against the abysmal track record of movies inspired by video games." - Washington Post.

"For an ostensible action movie, the cast spends an awful lot of time standing around and looking lost. I can only guess that they were following their director's lead." - New York Times.

"Perhaps all of this will be thrilling for fans who've played it. The rest of us, I imagine, may come out of this film invigorated with a creed of our own: Avoid movies based on video games." - New York Post.

"Often confusing and far too po-faced, Kurzel's stabby period piece is redeemed by its sumptuous vistas and top-notch fight work." - Empire Magazine.

"In the end, the real mystery has little to do with the Assassins, the Templars or the Apple of Eden and more to do with why so many talented thespians thought this was a good idea." - Associated Press.

"There's a lot to snicker at in "Assassin's Creed," though maybe - to tinker with a quote from "Ghost World"'s Enid Coleslaw - it's so bad it goes past good but not quite back to bad again." - Associated Press.

"A picture bound to please just about no one." - Vanity Fair.

"Assassin's Creed is very confusing. No, scratch that: It's a mess." - Time Magazine.

"Assassin's Creed reps Fassbender's first film as a producer, though it's hard to see what excited him about it, given that he's got nothing to play." - The Hollywood Reporter.