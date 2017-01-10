CW has released the official synopsis for "Arrow" season 5 mid-season premiere.

Titled “Who Are You?” Episode 5.10 of the CW series will premiere on Wednesday, January 25.

Synopsis

Worried that Prometheus is right and he is truly a killer at heart, Oliver looks for any ray of hope and finds it in what seems to be the miraculous return of Laurel Lance (guest star Katie Cassidy).

However, Felicity, still reeling from Detective Malone’s murder, is bent on revenge – she wants to stop Prometheus at any cost. While in prison, Diggle fights for his life.

ALSO READ: "HUSH" IS BRINGING BACK NIGERIAN TV

In the final scene in the mid-season finale of "Arrow," Laurel Lance turned around to greet Oliver in the Arrowcave. Her appearance had fans of Black Canary reacting and hoping that there's a theory behind her appearance..

Arrow stars Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, Katie Cassidy as Dinah “Laurel” Lance, David Ramsey as John Diggle, Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, John Barrowman as Malcom Merlyn, with Paul Blackthorne as Detective Lance.

"Arrow" returns January 25, 2016.