"Arrow" Laurel Lance comes back to life in new trailer

A new trailer for "Arrow's midseason premiere teases the return of Laurel Lance.

  • Published:

"Arrow" Roy returns to Star City in new clip

A new trailer for the upcoming "Arrow" season 5 midseason premiere is here.

The trailer teases the return of Laurel Lance, a Canary Cry and black siren. “That’s not our Laurel,” Oliver says in the trailer. “Finally, it’s about time someone figured it out,” responds Laurel .

In the final scene in the mid-season finale of "Arrow," Laurel Lance turned around to greet Oliver in the Arrowcave. Her appearance had fans of Black Canary reacting and hoping that there's a theory behind her appearance.

From the newly released trailer, it is obvious that the Laurel that viewers met in the Arrowcave isn't the Laurel they had known for four seasons.

Arrow season 5 midseason play

Arrow season 5 midseason

 

Arrow stars Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, Katie Cassidy as Dinah “Laurel” Lance, David Ramsey as John Diggle, Willa Holland as Thea Queen, Emily Bett Rickards as Felicity Smoak, John Barrowman as Malcom Merlyn, with Paul Blackthorne as Detective Lance.

"Arrow" returns January 25, 2016.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

