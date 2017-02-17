It's the start of another cinema week and as usual, we good folks at Pulse bring you great ways to spend the time.

What better way to ease off the stress of the week than watch a good movie.

With that in mind, check out our list of movies currently showing in cinemas across Lagos and Abuja.

1. Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Starring: Milla Jovovich, Iain Glen, Ali Larter

Synopsis: Picking up immediately after the events in Resident Evil: Retribution, Alice (Milla Jovovich) is the only survivor of what was meant to be humanity's final stand against the undead. Now, she must return to where the nightmare began - The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday - Thursday: 2:45pm, 4:45pm, 6:45pm, 8:45pm

Genesis Cinemas



Daily: 2:35 PM, 7:30 PM, 9:50 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 6:45PM, 9:00PM

Tuesday: 10:30

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:50PM, 2:50PM, 5:00PM, 7:10PM, 9:10PM

2. "A United Kingdom"

Starring: David Oyelowo, Rosamund Pike, Jack Davenport

Synopsis: Prince Seretse Khama of Botswana causes an international stir when he marries a white woman from London in the late 1940s.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Daily: 10:50AM

3. "Assassin's Creed"

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons

Synopsis: When Callum Lynch explores the memories of his ancestor Aguilar and gains the skills of a Master Assassin, he discovers he is a descendant of the secret Assassins society.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 12:20PM, 2:30PM, 4:40PM, 6:50PM, 9:00PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 1:00PM

4. "Something Wicked"

Starring: Bisola Aiyeola, Omowunmi Dada, Timini Egbuson, Keira Hewatch, and Emem Ufot, Okey Uzoeshi, Adesua Etomi, Ivie Okujaye, Ireti Doyle

Synopsis: Something Wicked” is the story of a widow (Hauwa), whose recently orphaned nephew Abel, moves into her home from the violence riddled Northern Nigeria, after the murder of his parents.

Abel has a difficult time fitting into his new family, whilst Hauwa struggles with the challenges of balancing a failing business and single parenthood.

This family's bond is tested when they are thrown in a life threatening situation and we see how easily misunderstandings lead to misconceptions and premonitions are sometimes the only warning we get, in this game of life and death.

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 1:10PM, 5:15PM, 7:10PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Sunday -Thursday: 1:20PM, 5:20PM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 4:40 PM, 8:00 PM, 10:10 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 12:50pm, 2:40pm, 4:30pm

5. " Passengers"

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen

Synopsis: A spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet and transporting thousands of people has a malfunction in its sleep chambers. As a result, two passengers are awakened 90 years early.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Daily: 6:20PM, 8:30PM

6. "The Wedding Party"

Starring: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, Alibaba, Iretiola Doyle, Banky W, and Adesua Etom

Synopsis: Our love birds just want to tie the knot in peace, but will true love stand even the most chaotic of wedding celebrations?

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 12:50 PM, 3:00 PM, 5:10 PM, 7:20 PM, 9:30 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 5:00pm, 7:00pm, 8:50pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 10:50AM, 3:15PM, 9:05PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:10PM, 2:10PM, 4:10PM, 6:10PM, 8:10PM

7. Trolls

Starring: Anna Kendrick, Zooey Deschanel, Justin Timberlake

Synopsis: From the creators of Shrek comes the most smart, funny, irreverent animated comedy of the year, DreamWorks' Trolls. This holiday season, enter a colorful, wondrous world populated by hilariously unforgettable characters and discover the story of the overly optimistic Trolls.

Ozone Cinemas

Daily:

8. "Light Will Come"

Starring: Majid Michel, Hafiz “Saka” Oyetoro, Mercy Johnson Okojie

Synopsis: Light Will Come tells the story of Lukas (Hafiz Oyetoro) a bumbling and comical personal assistant to his chronic bachelor boss Raymond (Majid Michel).

Raymond’s parents have mandated him to get married and the desperate search together with Lukas to find the ideal wife his elite parents would approve of repeatedly goes wrong. Time’s running out on Raymond and he secretly engages the services of an escort agency who presents Jessica (Nuella Njubigbo Chikere) to pose before his parents as his fiancée but a fall out shatters the plan.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 12:30 PM, 4:55 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:10 PM

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 1:00pm, 3:00pm, 4:10pm, 6:05pm

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 12:55PM, 3:05PM, 5:10PM, 6:40PM, 9:10PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 1:30PM, 3:10PM, 4:50PM, 6:30PM, 8:10PM

9. Underworld

Starring: Kate Beckinsale, Theo James, Lara Pulver

Synopsis: Vampire death dealer, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) fights to end the eternal war between the Lycan clan and the Vampire faction that betrayed her.

Ozone Cinemas

Friday -Thursday: 11:20am, 12:15pm

10. "A Dog's Purpose"

Starring: Josh Gad, Dennis Quaid, Peggy Lipton

Synopsis: A dog looks to discover his purpose in life over the course of several lifetimes and owners.

Showing:

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 10:00am, 12:20pm

11. Collateral Beauty

Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet

Synopsis: Retreating from life after a tragedy, a man questions the universe by writing to Love, Time and Death. Receiving unexpected answers, he begins to see how these things interlock and how even loss can reveal moments of meaning and beauty.

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 3:20PM, 7:20PM, 9:20PM

12. " Arrival"

Starring: Amy Adams, Jeremy Renner, Forest Whitaker

Synopsis: When 12 mysterious spacecraft appear around the world, linguistics professor Louise Banks is tasked with interpreting the language of the apparent alien visitors.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 3:00PM, 7:10PM, 9:20PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 10:40AM, 6:50PM

13. " Live By Night"

Starring: Ben Affleck, Elle Fanning, Brendan Gleeson

Synopsis: A group of Boston-bred gangsters set up shop in balmy Florida during the Prohibition era, facing off against the competition and the Ku Klux Klan.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday - Thursday: 10:40AM

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 12:00 PM, 4:55 PM

14. "Sunday and Lolade"

Starring: Yomi Black and Kiki Omeli

Synopsis: The Series stars Yomi Black and Kiki Omeli as Sunday and Lolade, a middle aged live-in couple based in Lagos. Sunday is a good-hearted man who really wants the best for Lolade, but somehow never knows how to say or do the right things. He constantly makes mistakes but his love for Lolade keeps him trying to be better. Lolade who fell in love with Sunday despite all his mistakes is an overzealous woman as she try’s balance her hectic relationship and her work life.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 3:30 PM, 6:50 PM

15. "Lego Batman"

Starring: Ralph Fiennes, Jenny Slate, Rosario Dawson

Synopsis: : Bruce Wayne must not only deal with the criminals of Gotham City, but also the responsibility of raising a boy he adopted.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 12:30 PM, 1:15 PM, 2:45 PM, 5:00 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 1:05PM, 2:50PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:20PM, 2:20PM, 4:20PM

16. "Hire A Man"

Starring: Enyinna Nwigwe, IK Ogbonna, Nancy Isime, Bayray Mc Nwizu, Keppy Ekpeyong, Shaffy Bello and Daniel Lloyd.

Synopsis: The movie was directed by Desmond Elliot (who also plays a role in the movie) and tells the story of a young lady who hires a man to pose as her fiancé at a family event, after her younger sister’s engagement.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 7:15 PM, 9:25 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 5:05PM, 8:40PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:30PM, 2:30PM, 4:30PM, 6:30PM, 8:30PM

Ozone Cinemas

Daily: 2:00pm, 6:20pm, 8:00pm

17. "Blogger's Wife"

Starring: Deyemi Okanlawon, Ijeoma Agu, Adeniyi Johnson and Seun Omojola.

Synopsis: This blogger’s power was his internet-enabled laptop and his downfall is almost his wife and his weapon, sex. The quest to overcome his challenges and meet his wife’s expectation leads to the various intense scenes that add a twist to the story.

Showing:

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 4:50PM, 9:00PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 1:00PM, 5:10PM

18. "The Guest"

Starring: Somkele Idalamah, Chamberlain Okoro, Chika Chukwu, Neville osai, Omolola Ojo, Florence Paul, Jeremiah Etukudo

Synopsis: 'The Guest' is the story of a passionless but dedicated and faithful couple who take in an old friend. An affair soon begins between the husband and the friend, but when she starts to kill off members of his household who stand in the way of her getting what she wants, the couple realize that they have it all in each other and that their family is worth fighting for.

Showing:

Genesis Deluxe Cinemas

Daily: 2:35 PM, 7:00 PM, 9:20 PM

Silverbird Cinemas Ikeja

Friday -Thursday: 2:50PM, 7:00PM

Silverbird cinemas Abuja

Friday - Thursday: 12:00PM, 2:00PM, 4:00PM, 6:00PM, 8:00PM