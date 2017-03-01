AMVCA2017 IK Osakioduwa, Minnie Dlamini to host movie awards

The 2017 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is scheduled to hold on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Eko Hotel & Suites.

The hosts of the prestigious annual award ceremony has been revealed and they are on-air-personality IK Osakioduwa and South African media personality Minnie Dlamini. The pair hosted the AMVCA last year.

AMVCA 2017 will kick off 7pm (WAT) and will be broadcast live to millions of people in the continent of Africa on DSTV. The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is the biggest night in the African movie calendar. After the glamorous event there will be an after party.

The nominees list of the AMVCA 2017 was released on on Wednesday, December 14, 2016, at Intercontinental Hotel, Lagos. Some of the nominees including Somkele Iyamah Idhalama, Ramsey Nouah and Okey Uzoeshi were present at this event. The announcement aired on all Africa Magic channels, and public voting opened after the announcement.

A Trip to Jamaica was nominated in more than five categories (including best writer), "The Arbitration" and Akin Omotoso's "Vaya" missed out in the Best Movie West Africa and Overall Movie category.