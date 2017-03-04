AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama wins trailblazer award

Somkele Idhalama is 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award Trailblazer.

The actress received the award at the 2017 AMVCAs, which held on Saturday, March 4, 2017, at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

Receiving the award, an emotional Idhalama acknowledged God as the best script writer she has ever met.

"He wrote this into my script to be standing here right now," said Idhalama.

"I have followed the trail of others, but I never thought that this early, I would become a trailblazer," she added.

Dedicating her win to her husband, sisters and son, the actress also mentioned her mum.

"My mum is the strongest woman I know, she has blazed through a lot," she said.

She also acknowledged her boss Jim Ovie, who she says allowed her go for the "93 Days" audition while she was working for him.

Idhlama is popular for her role in Niyi Akinmolayan's “The Arbitration,” where she plays the confident Omawumi Horsefall.

She also featured in Steve Gukas’ “93 Days” as Dr Ada Igonoh, “The Wedding Party” as Yemisi Disu, the upcoming 2017 action comedy, "Ojukokoro," and the recently released "The Guest."

Three of her movies screened at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival as part of the festival’s city to city spotlight “The Wedding Party,” “The Arbitration,” “93 Days”).

The beautiful Idhalama was also chosen as the TIFF Rising Star. The TIFF Rising Star had existed for five years before this year’s edition, and for those years, four Canadian actors were selected to meet with casting directors, directors, and major stakeholders in the film industry.

In 2016, the festival inducted its TIFF International Rising Stars and two actors were chosen - Somkele Idhalama and OC Ukeje.

At the 2016 Africa International Film Festival Globe Awards, Idhalama earned a special jury mention for her role in “93 Days.”

She won her first award ever at the 2016 ELOY Award, where she won the Actress of the Year award for her role in “93 Days.”

She also won the 2017 The Future Awards EbonyLife Prize For Acting.

The 2016 Trailblazer award was won by Kemi Lala Akindoju, who co-presented the award to Somkele Idhalama.