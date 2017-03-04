AMVCA 2017 Rotimi Salami wins Best Supporting Actor

Rotimi Salami has won the best supporting actor at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for his role as Lati in "Just Not Married."

  • Published:
Rotimi Salami in "Just Not Married" play

Rotimi Salami in "Just Not Married"

TIFF "93 Days" premieres in Toronto, receives standing ovation
David Oyelowo Actor expresses joy on Nollywood's growth
Pulse List 8 Nollywood movies selected for 2016 Toronto International Film Festival
"Just Not Married" Nollywood movie sold out in cinemas across Nigeria
TIFF 2016 Watch world press conference with Nollywood filmmakers
TIFF 2016 "Just Not Married" premieres in Toronto
TIFF 2016 Judith Audu shares Toronto experience [photos]
Pulse Nigeria Poll "Tinsel" vs "Hush": Which is more engaging?
Omoni Oboli Actress talks return to Nollywood after 13-year break
"Okafor's Law" Jude Idada says Omoni Oboli stole movie from him

Rotimi Salami has won the best supporting actor at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for his role as Lati in "Just Not Married."

The actor beat Gideon Okeke "93 Days," Warren Masemole - Vaya, Kofi Adjorlolo - Ghana Must Go, Mpho Sebeng - The Jakes Are Missing, Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married, Nkem Owoh - Ghana Must Go and Elsaphan Njora - Kati Kati.

Rotimi Salami in "Just Not Married" play

Rotimi Salami as Lati aka The Driver in "Just Not Married"

 

About "Just Not Married"

Two brothers are on opposite paths. Victor is a recent ex-con who is trying to piece his life together while Duke is a brilliant undergraduate determined to see his mum live.
Duke enlist the help of his two friends in stealing cars by decorating the cars and pretending to be married. Despite some unforeseen hiccups, their operation was pretty successful until people got greedy and violent.

Just Not Married play

Just Not Married poster

 

"Just Not Married" starred the actor alongside Judith Audu, Stan Nze, Ijeoma Agu, Obutu Roland, Brutus Richard, Gregory Ojefua, Perpetua Adefemi, with special appearances by Adeniyi Johnson, Sambasa Nzeribe, Morten Foght, Bucci Franklin, Eric Nwanso, L.A.S.E, and Seun Afolabi.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 38bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Housemates lose 100% wager on day 39bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Ay Makun's wife threatened by TBoss?bullet

Movies

Rita Dominic at AMVCA 2017T
AMVCA 2017 Rita Dominic wins Best Actress in a Drama
 
#AMVCA 2017 "Oloibiri" wins Best Movie West Africa
Funke Akindele-Bello
AMVCA 2017 Funke Akindele wins Best Actress in a Comedy
Jenifa's Diary
AMVCA 2017 "Jenifa's Diary" wins Best TV series