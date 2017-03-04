AMVCA 2017 Rotimi Salami wins Best Supporting Actor

Rotimi Salami has won the best supporting actor at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for his role as Lati in "Just Not Married."

The actor beat Gideon Okeke "93 Days," Warren Masemole - Vaya, Kofi Adjorlolo - Ghana Must Go, Mpho Sebeng - The Jakes Are Missing, Rotimi Salami - Just Not Married, Nkem Owoh - Ghana Must Go and Elsaphan Njora - Kati Kati.

About "Just Not Married"

Two brothers are on opposite paths. Victor is a recent ex-con who is trying to piece his life together while Duke is a brilliant undergraduate determined to see his mum live.

Duke enlist the help of his two friends in stealing cars by decorating the cars and pretending to be married. Despite some unforeseen hiccups, their operation was pretty successful until people got greedy and violent.

"Just Not Married" starred the actor alongside Judith Audu, Stan Nze, Ijeoma Agu, Obutu Roland, Brutus Richard, Gregory Ojefua, Perpetua Adefemi, with special appearances by Adeniyi Johnson, Sambasa Nzeribe, Morten Foght, Bucci Franklin, Eric Nwanso, L.A.S.E, and Seun Afolabi.