AMVCA 2017 Rita Dominic wins Best Actress

Rita Dominic has won the best actress at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award for for her role as Suzy in "76."

The actress beat Bimbo Akintola - 93 Days, Ivie Okujaye - Slow Country, Adesua Etomi - The Arbitration, Zimkhita Nyoka - Vaya, Meg Ottamwa - Derailed and Hannah Ojo - Love is A Prank.

About "76"

Set six years after the civil war, "76" stars Ramsey Nouah as a young officer from the Middle Belt, who gets into a romantic relationship with an O-level student from the South-eastern region.

However, their relationship is strained by constant military postings. He gets accused of being involved in the 1976 unsuccessful military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, and the heavily pregnant wife, gets entangled in an emotional dilemma.

"76" starred the actress alongside Ramsey Nouah, Daniel K Daniel,

The movie earned Izu Ojukwu the best director award, and also won the best overall movie at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award.