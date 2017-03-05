AMVCA 2017 Review It was a night of professionalism and near perfection

The AMVCA showed once again it is possible to have an award ceremony in Nigeria that is not an over glorified secondary school award show.

Nollywood's leading couple Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva play

AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama wins trailblazer award
#AMVCA 2017 "76" wins Best Overall Movie
AMVCA 2017 Sambasa Nzeribe wins Best Actor in a Drama
AMVCA 2017 Rita Dominic wins Best Actress in a Drama
AMVCA 2017 Imeh Umoh Bishop wins Best Actor in a Comedy
#AMVCA 2017 "Oloibiri" wins Best Movie West Africa
AMVCA 2017 Funke Akindele wins Best Actress in a Comedy
AMVCA 2017 See official photos of Rita Dominic, Beverly Naya, Toni Tones, more on the red carpet
AMVCA 2017 Rotimi Salami wins Best Supporting Actor
AMVCA 2017 "Jenifa's Diary" wins Best TV series

The fifth edition of the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) was another glittering night of the celebration of African films (mostly Nigerian), the display of many sharp designer suits and curvaceous bodies fitted into the tiniest of dresses.

Eko Hotel & Suites (our own Staples Centre) was once again the venue that put together the gods and goddesses of Nollywood, Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe Damijo, Rita Dominic together with up and coming talents such as Somkele Iyamah and Sambasa Nzeribe.

The AMVCA started as scheduled- 7pm. The hall wasn’t filled to capacity but that’s because of Nigerians showing up late for everything and not the lack of proper planning by the organizers.

The folks at Africa Magic and Multi Choice put up a solid show that ran smoothly. Every bit of the awards was timed to perfection from musical performances to the awards presentation. The only time the awards dragged was when some winners took more than 30 seconds to deliver their speeches.

There were only three noticeable glitches during the presentation, when one of the big AMVCA trophies on stage fell loudly, when the VLC player interface appeared on the main screen on stage and the mix up during the nominees for Best Director.

Considering how bad award shows are in Nigeria, these glitches are pardonable.

The biggest highlight of the night was when actor Nkem Owoh got a standing ovation after Chika Okpala (popularly known as Chief Zebrudaya) revealed that the Osuofia actor was a script writer for The New Masquerade. The brilliant actor got a 30 second ovation when this hidden fact was revealed.

Rita Dominic skipped the obligatory tear jerking speech (ad nauseam!) to drive home the importance of why history should be taught in Nigerian schools.

The 5th edition of the AMVCA did what he had to do- celebrate the best of African films, reward the talents who worked the hardest, with proper planning and execution.

When people are serious about what they want to do- there won’t be excuses only results.

Author

Ayomide O. Tayo

Ayomide O. Tayo is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A creative writer and Pop Culture connoisseur, Ayo has been a Red Devils Fan Since 1997. He's also a music critic and all round nice guy.

