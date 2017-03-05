AMVCA 2017 Review It was a night of professionalism and near perfection

The fifth edition of the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) was another glittering night of the celebration of African films (mostly Nigerian), the display of many sharp designer suits and curvaceous bodies fitted into the tiniest of dresses.

Eko Hotel & Suites (our own Staples Centre) was once again the venue that put together the gods and goddesses of Nollywood, Olu Jacobs, Richard Mofe Damijo, Rita Dominic together with up and coming talents such as Somkele Iyamah and Sambasa Nzeribe.

The AMVCA started as scheduled- 7pm. The hall wasn’t filled to capacity but that’s because of Nigerians showing up late for everything and not the lack of proper planning by the organizers.

The folks at Africa Magic and Multi Choice put up a solid show that ran smoothly. Every bit of the awards was timed to perfection from musical performances to the awards presentation. The only time the awards dragged was when some winners took more than 30 seconds to deliver their speeches.

There were only three noticeable glitches during the presentation, when one of the big AMVCA trophies on stage fell loudly, when the VLC player interface appeared on the main screen on stage and the mix up during the nominees for Best Director.

Considering how bad award shows are in Nigeria, these glitches are pardonable.

The biggest highlight of the night was when actor Nkem Owoh got a standing ovation after Chika Okpala (popularly known as Chief Zebrudaya) revealed that the Osuofia actor was a script writer for The New Masquerade. The brilliant actor got a 30 second ovation when this hidden fact was revealed.

Rita Dominic skipped the obligatory tear jerking speech (ad nauseam!) to drive home the importance of why history should be taught in Nigerian schools.

The 5th edition of the AMVCA did what he had to do- celebrate the best of African films, reward the talents who worked the hardest, with proper planning and execution.

When people are serious about what they want to do- there won’t be excuses only results.