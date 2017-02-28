It's no news that the films and actors that walk away from award ceremonies with a statuette aren’t always the ones that should have won.
There has not been much publicity on the side of the organisers, most of the nominees haven't been all over social media unflaggingly canvassing for votes.
It's almost like they don't trust their nominations. But, it's fine, we don't trust the nominations too.
"A Trip to Jamaica" was nominated in more than five categories (including best writer), "The Arbitration" and Akin Omotoso's "Vaya" missed out in the Best Movie West Africa and Overall Movie category - these are enough reasons to be indifferent about the event which unexpectedly comes up on March 4, 2017.
Nevertheless, there are reasons to be excited - Somkele Idhalama, Ivie Okujaye, "76," "93 Days," "Vaya" and Gregory Ojefua got well deserved nominations.
For an award ceremony mostly dependent on viewers to choose a winner; every nominee is a winner.
Let's look at who we think would win in major categories (based on their social media campaign which has been apathetic), and who we think should win (because they killed their roles and deserve the award).
Also, we have few categories where we don't understand how some actors and films made the list, and think they shouldn't win.
Here we go;
Best Supporting Actress
Who should win - Somkele Idhalama "93 Days"
Who will win - Somkele Idhalama "93 Days"
Who shouldn't win - Adunni Ade "It's Her Day"
Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)
Who should win - Nkem Owoh "Ghana Must Go"
Who will win - Rotimi Salami
Who shouldn't win - Every actor nominated in this category did a great job, and deserve a win.
Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)
Who should win: Bimbo Akintola - 93 Days
Who will win: Ivie Okujaye "Slow Country"
Challenger: Zimkhita Nyoka - Vaya
Best Actor in a Drama
Who should win: Gregory Ojefua - The Encounter
Who will win: Ramsey Nouah - 76
Strong Contender: Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country
Best Actress in a Comedy
Who should win: Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary
Who will win: Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary
Who shouldn't win: Funke Akindele - A Trip to Jamaica
Note: Funke Akindele walked away with the award in 2016, and unless the organizers nominated her just for the sake of it, she is in for another win.
This is a voting category and "Jenifa's Dairy" has the needed following to emerge the winner.
Best Actor in a Comedy
Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine
Who should win: Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple
Who will win: Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day
Who shouldn't win: Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica
Best Soundtrack/ Original Score
Who should win - No Good Turn by Brymo
Who will win - No Good Turn by Brymo
Best Movie West Africa
Who will win: 76
Who should win: 76
Who shouldn't win: A Trip to Jamaica
Strong contender: 93 Days
Best Movie South Africa
Who should win: Vaya
Who will win: Happiness is a Four Letter Word
Who shouldn't win - All About Love
Best Short Film or Online Video
Who will win: Ireti
Who should win: Ireti
Strong Contender: Meet the Parents
Best Cinematographer
Who should win: 76 - Yinka Edward
Who will win: 76 - Yinka Edward
Best Art Director
Who should win: 76 - Pat Nebo
Who will win: Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Gary Smith
Best Writer
Who should win: Vaya - Akin Omotoso
Who will win: Vaya - Akin Omotoso
Strong contender: 76 - Emmanuel Okomaiyi
Who shouldn't win: A Trip to Jamaica - AY Makun
Best Overall Movie
Who should win: 76
Who will win: 93 Days
Quick Question: Why isn't "Vaya" on this list?
Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)
Who should win: Vaya - Vuyani Sondlo
Who will win: Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Nicholas Costaras, Melanie Jankes Golden
Strong contender: 93 Days - Antonio Ribeiro
Best Costume Designer
Who should win: 76 - Pat Egwurube
Best TV series
Who shouldn't win: Duplicity
Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)
Who should win: 93 Days - Elliot Sewape
Who shouldn't win: A Trip To Jamaica - Fabian Hooks
Best Director
Best Director - 76 - Izu Ojukwu
Who shouldn't win: A Trip to Jamaica - Robert O Peters and Ghana Must Go - Frank Rajah
Strong contender: Steve Gukas - 93 Days
Quick Question: What happened to Akin Omotosho for "Vaya."