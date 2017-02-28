This year's Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards is less exciting than it has been in past years.

There has not been much publicity on the side of the organisers, most of the nominees haven't been all over social media unflaggingly canvassing for votes.

It's almost like they don't trust their nominations. But, it's fine, we don't trust the nominations too.

"A Trip to Jamaica" was nominated in more than five categories (including best writer), "The Arbitration" and Akin Omotoso's "Vaya" missed out in the Best Movie West Africa and Overall Movie category - these are enough reasons to be indifferent about the event which unexpectedly comes up on March 4, 2017.

Nevertheless, there are reasons to be excited - Somkele Idhalama, Ivie Okujaye, "76," "93 Days," "Vaya" and Gregory Ojefua got well deserved nominations.

It's no news that the films and actors that walk away from award ceremonies with a statuette aren’t always the ones that should have won.

For an award ceremony mostly dependent on viewers to choose a winner; every nominee is a winner.

Let's look at who we think would win in major categories (based on their social media campaign which has been apathetic), and who we think should win (because they killed their roles and deserve the award).

Also, we have few categories where we don't understand how some actors and films made the list, and think they shouldn't win.

Here we go;

Categories determined by Viewers

Best Supporting Actress

Who should win - Somkele Idhalama "93 Days"

Who will win - Somkele Idhalama "93 Days"

Who shouldn't win - Adunni Ade "It's Her Day"

Best Supporting Actor In A Drama (Movie/TV series)

Who should win - Nkem Owoh "Ghana Must Go"

Who will win - Rotimi Salami

Who shouldn't win - Every actor nominated in this category did a great job, and deserve a win.

Best Actress in a Drama (Movies/TV Series)

Who should win: Bimbo Akintola - 93 Days

Who will win: Ivie Okujaye "Slow Country"

Challenger: Zimkhita Nyoka - Vaya

Best Actor in a Drama

Who should win: Gregory Ojefua - The Encounter

Who will win: Ramsey Nouah - 76

Strong Contender: Sambasa Nzeribe - Slow Country

Best Actress in a Comedy

Who should win: Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary

Who will win: Funke Akindele - Jenifa's Diary

Who shouldn't win: Funke Akindele - A Trip to Jamaica

Note: Funke Akindele walked away with the award in 2016, and unless the organizers nominated her just for the sake of it, she is in for another win.

This is a voting category and "Jenifa's Dairy" has the needed following to emerge the winner.

Best Actor in a Comedy

Imeh Umoh Bishop - The Boss is Mine

Who should win: Okey Uzoeshi - The Life of a Nigerian Couple

Who will win: Bovi Ugboma - It's Her Day

Who shouldn't win: Ayo Makun - A Trip to Jamaica

Best Soundtrack/ Original Score

Who should win - No Good Turn by Brymo

Who will win - No Good Turn by Brymo

Best Movie West Africa

Who will win: 76

Who should win: 76

Who shouldn't win: A Trip to Jamaica

Strong contender: 93 Days

Best Movie South Africa

Who should win: Vaya

Who will win: Happiness is a Four Letter Word

Who shouldn't win - All About Love

Best Short Film or Online Video

Who will win: Ireti

Who should win: Ireti

Strong Contender: Meet the Parents

Categories determined by Jury

Best Cinematographer

Who should win: 76 - Yinka Edward

Who will win: 76 - Yinka Edward

Best Art Director

Who should win: 76 - Pat Nebo

Who will win: Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Gary Smith

Best Writer

Who should win: Vaya - Akin Omotoso

Who will win: Vaya - Akin Omotoso

Strong contender: 76 - Emmanuel Okomaiyi

Who shouldn't win: A Trip to Jamaica - AY Makun

Best Overall Movie

Who should win: 76

Who will win: 93 Days

Quick Question: Why isn't "Vaya" on this list?

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV series)

Who should win: Vaya - Vuyani Sondlo

Who will win: Happiness is a Four Letter Word - Nicholas Costaras, Melanie Jankes Golden

Strong contender: 93 Days - Antonio Ribeiro

Best Costume Designer

Who should win: 76 - Pat Egwurube

Best TV series

Who shouldn't win: Duplicity

Best Lighthing Designer (Movies/TV series)

Who should win: 93 Days - Elliot Sewape

Who shouldn't win: A Trip To Jamaica - Fabian Hooks

Best Director

Best Director - 76 - Izu Ojukwu

Who shouldn't win: A Trip to Jamaica - Robert O Peters and Ghana Must Go - Frank Rajah

Strong contender: Steve Gukas - 93 Days

Quick Question: What happened to Akin Omotosho for "Vaya."