AMVCA 2017 "Giving glory to God is not the most important thing a winner can say at an award show" - Niyi Akinmolayan

Niyi Akinmolayan, who is popular for "The Arbitration," seems to have a problem with 'Nigerians and their obsession with "thanking God" at award ceremonies,"

Nigerian filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan is of the opinion that giving glory to God is not the most important thing a winner can say at an award show.

Reacting to most of the winners speech at the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award, Akinmolayan stated that Nigerians have an obsession with thanking God at award ceremonied.

"Nigerians and their obsession with "thanking God" at award ceremonies," he wrote.

"That's a great platform to reach a lot of people and say really important stuff. Why do you think thanking and giving glory to god is the most important thing you can say at an award show determined by votes and human judges. Sigh! Which one is "it can only be God". It's a company recognizing great talent and largely protecting their interests too. It's not god!!!

At the 2017 edition, several actors including Somkele Idhalama, Rotimi Salami, Rita Dominic, Izu Ojukwu among others acknowledged God during their acceptance speech.

"After almost two decades in this industry, I'm still here, I'm still doing this. It can only be you, God,"  Rita Dominic said while receiving her best actress in a drama award.

Niyi Akinmolayan is a filmmaker popular for movies including "The Arbitration," "Falling," "Out of Luck" among others.

Is there anything wrong with dedicating an award to a spiritual being/deity?

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

