AMVCA 2017 "76" wins Best Overall Movie

Historical drama, “76" has been announced as the best overall movie.

"76" beat "Mrs Right Guy," "Happiness is a Four Letter Word," "Aisha," "93 Days," and "Naomba Niseme"to win the 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award best movie West Africa.

Synopsis:

Six years after the civil war, a young officer from the middle belt gets entangled in a romantic relationship with a beautiful O-Level student from the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

Their budding romance was almost ruptured by endless military postings. Now heavily pregnant her walls came crumbling when the news of her husband's involvement in a botched coup attempt hits the headlines.

The movie stars talented actors like Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonijah Owuruwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu and Shuaibu Ebenehi Adams.

Produced by Adonaijah Owiriwa and Izu Ojukwu and directed by Izu Ojukwu, the movie also earned Dominic a Best Actress win, and Izu Ojukwu a Best Director win.