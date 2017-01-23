AMAA 2017 Organisers extend submission deadline

The nominees of the Africa Movies Academy Awards are scheduled to be announced in April. The 13th edition of awards ceremony will hold on June 3, 2017.

Africa Movie Academy Awards play

Africa Movie Academy Awards plaque

(AMAA)

Organizers of the Africa Movies Academy Awards 2017 (AMAA) have extended the submission date for entries from filmmakers to January 25, 2017.

AMAA had previously called on interested filmmakers to submit their films for over thirty categories for the upcoming awards ceremony.

Africa Movie Academy Awards play

Africa Movie Academy Awards plaque

(AMAA)

 

Nominees of the 2017 AMMA are to be revealed on April 15, 2017. The 13th edition of awards ceremony will hold on June 3, 2017. The city/venue of where it will be held is yet to be revealed.

The 2016 edition held in the Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt while the 2015 edition held in South Africa.

Pete Edochie, RMD and RIvers First Lady, Eberechi Wike play

Pete Edochie, RMD and RIvers First Lady, Eberechi Wike at 2016 AMAA

(Instagram)

 

Winners at last year’s awards include Daniel K. Daniel, Thishiwe Ziqubu, "Meet the Parents," "Dry," "Soldier Story," "Tell Me Something New," among others.

Founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe in 2005, the Africa Movies Academy Awards event was developed to recognize the hard work and excellence shown by people in the movie industry.

Peace Anyiam Osigwe play

Peace Anyiam Osigwe

(bellanaija)

 

The Jury President for the 2017 edition is Swiss producer and author Bernie Goldblat. Goldblat is a founding member of Cinomade with Daphne Serelle.

AMAA is a subsidiary of the Africa Film Academy.

