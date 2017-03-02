"Alien: Covenant" Watch Micheal Fassbender, Noomi Rapace in 2nd trailer for sequel

Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace return as Shaw and android David in new trailer for upcoming sequel, "Alien: Covenant."

  • Published:
"Alien: Covenant" play

"Doctor Strange" Here's what critics are saying about new Marvel superhero film
"Passengers" Watch Chris Pratt, Jennifer Lawrence in new clip
"Mercy, Marriage, Cooking and Kids" Watch teaser for Mercy Johnson's upcoming show
Pulse Nigeria Poll Who is the best Nollywood actor of 2016?
Yvonne Orji Nigerian-American actress on "Insecure" should be your new favourite
Scott Eastwood Actor joins "Fast and Furious 8"
Pulse List Top 4 steamiest movie scenes of 2015
Funlola Aofiyebi-Raimi A talented actress who is yet to have a bad movie
Box Office 3 books that are coming to the cinemas before end of 2015
'Prometheus 2' Sequel gets new title, official synopsis

20th Century Fox has released a new trailer for Ridley Scott's upcoming movie "Alien: Covenant."

The upcoming sequel will return with  Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace reprising their roles as Shaw and android David, respectively.

It will also star newcomers  Billy Crudup, Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride.

play

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with "Alien: The Covenant," the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus — and connects directly to Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction.

Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Alien play

Ridley Scott's "Alien"

 

ALSO READ: 4 STEAMIEST MOVIE SCENES OF 2015

The movie which was previously scheduled to premiere on August 4, 2017, will now make its debut on May 19, 2017. It will open in cinemas against the horror sequel "Annabelle 2" and "Baywatch" reboot.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 36bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Watch Ese subtly tell Bisola that TTT is married...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Gifty says she isn't married, refers to wedding...bullet

Movies

Iron Fist
"Iron Fist," "Memento," "The Vampire Diaries" Movies, TV shows you can watch on Netflix in March 2017
Okafor's Law poster
"Okafor's Law" 5 reasons to see Omoni Oboli's "Okafor's Law"
Deep Fever poster
"Deep Fever" Movie featuring Bobby Michaels, Jackie Appiah, Femi Jacobs gets release date
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 38