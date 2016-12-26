Home > Movies >

"Alien: Covenant" :  Micheal Fassbender, Noomi Rapace return in 1st trailer for sequel

Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace return as Shaw and android David in sequel, "Alien: Covenant."

"Alien: Covenant"

'Prometheus 2' Sequel gets new title, official synopsis

20th Century Fox has released the official trailer for Ridley Scott's upcoming movie "Alien: Covenant."

The upcoming sequel will return with  Michael Fassbender and Noomi Rapace reprising their roles as Shaw and android David, respectively.

It will also star newcommers  Billy Crudup, Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride.

Synopsis

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created in Alien with "Alien: The Covenant," the second chapter in a prequel trilogy that began with Prometheus — and connects directly to Scott’s 1979 seminal work of science fiction.

Bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, the crew of the colony ship Covenant discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world — whose sole inhabitant is the “synthetic” David (Michael Fassbender), survivor of the doomed Prometheus expedition.

Ridley Scott's "Alien"

 

Scott earlier confirmed that there would be three sequels to his  2012  prequel, "Alien: Prometheus."

The 2012 "Prometheus"  earned slightly over $400 million globally.

The movie which was previously scheduled to premiere on August 4, 2017, will now make its debut on May 19, 2017. It will open in cinemas against the horror sequel "Annabelle 2" and "Baywatch" reboot.

