Akah Nnani has released a new episode of his web series "Akah Bants."

The new episode features Akah alongside FK Abdu, as the duo dhighlight some of the things they believe people should have left behind in the year 2016.

Summary of episode by Akah;

"Yaaayyy!

Akah Bants is Back!! This is the first Video Akah Nnani is making for the year 2017 and it is bomb!!

Akah Nnani teams up with his friend FK Abudu on this video called 'Leave it behind' to highlight some of the things they believe people should have left behind in the year 2016.

"You guys sure do remember Fk from the video where she talked about President Buhari's statement "my wife belongs to my kitchen" and also the video on 'The Wedding Party Movie Premiere' right? She's hilarious and so you trust, this video is amazing as well!



Guys watch this video and let's know what you think in the youtube comment section to this video yeh? Let's hear your suggestions and have a laugh."

Akah has featured in productions including "Heartbeat the Musical," "Industreet" and web series "On The Real."