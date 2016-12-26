Home > Movies >

"Akah Bants" :  New episode focuses on the 2016 Headies drama

Akah and Makida Moka discuss the "curve of a century, Wizkid and Falz."

Akah Nnani has released a new episode of his web series "Akah Bants."

The new episode features Makida Moka, as the duo discuss the drama that happened at the biggest Nigerian music entertainment award, Headies.

Makida and Akah play

Makida and Akah

 

Summary of episode by Akah;

So the Headies 2016 did not happen without sone drama! Last year, the biggest Nigerian music entertainment award happened with Don Jazzy and Olamide lighting the stage with beef! This year, it was Wizkid who did it!

It was like we were almost begging for something to happen and we thought it would never occur, until 15mins to the end of the award, right before Flavour Nabania performed, and just as AYComedian had mounted the stage to present the Next Rated award (which Mr Eazi won), Wizkid got into the building and gave it to us.

As Wizkid entered the award hall, people started screaming, it got noisy, i was gisting with OC Ukeje, and so I didnt see the drama. So Apparently, he went to his sit but before taking it, he made to greet Evalordiah's fiance but he curved the guys destiny just as the guy was standing up to greet him. Some people say it was not intentional, some say it was.

Wizkid at the Headies play

Wizkid at the Headies

(Instagram)

 

Wel,l watch Akah Nnani and Makida Moka's episode on Akah Bants as they give you their own perspective of the Headies 2016!

