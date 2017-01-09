African Diva 2 Kitcha gets evicted in penultimate episode of Chika Ike's reality show

Chika Ike has released the 24th episode of her reality series "African Diva" reality show, which saw the eviction of Togo rep, Kitcha.

  • Published:

Chika Ike has released the 24rd episode of the second season of her reality series "African Diva Reality Show."

The episode saw the eviction of 24-year-old Togo representative, Kitcha.

The reality series features 22 ladies between the ages of 18 and 35 in a house for weeks.

The winner will get $10,000, a brand new car, an acting contract, a cover feature on an international magazine and one year supply of Fancy Nancy accessories.

Kitcha play

Kitcha

 

ALSO READ: CHIKA IKE TALKS FEMINISM AND ITS ROLE IN HER PROJECTS

Love Egbules won the first season of the reality series.

Egbules won a cash prize of four million Naira and has shot her winning movie "All of Me," which stars her alongside Ike, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kenneth Okolie and more.

Chika Ike made her debut as a producer in 2014 with "Miss Teacher." In 2016, she has produced "Yes, I Will," "Happy Ending," "Locked Up" and "One Fine Day."

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

