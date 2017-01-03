African Diva 2 Watch episode 23 of Chika Ike's reality show

Chika Ike has released the 23rd episode of her reality series "African Diva" reality show.

  Published:

Chika Ike has released the 23rd episode of the second season of her reality series "African Diva Reality Show."

The reality series features 22 ladies between the ages of 18 and 35 in a house for weeks.

The winner will get $10,000, a brand new car, an acting contract, a cover feature on an international magazine and one year supply of Fancy Nancy accessories.

African Diva Reality TV series play

African Diva Reality TV series

 

ALSO READ: CHIKA IKE TALKS FEMINISM AND ITS ROLE IN HER PROJECTS

Love Egbules won the first season of the reality series.

Egbules won a cash prize of four million Naira and has shot her winning movie "All of Me," which stars her alongside Ike, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kenneth Okolie and more.

Chika Ike made her debut as a producer in 2014 with "Miss Teacher." In 2016, she has produced "Yes, I Will," "Happy Ending," "Locked Up" and "One Fine Day."

