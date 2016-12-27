Home > Movies >

Chika Ike has released the 21st episode of her reality series "African Diva" reality show.

Chika Ike has released the 21st episode of the second season of her reality series "African Diva Reality Show."

The reality series features 22 ladies between the ages of 18 and 35 in a house for weeks.

The winner will get $10,000, a brand new car, an acting contract, a cover feature on an international magazine and one year supply of Fancy Nancy accessories.

Love Egbules won the first season of the reality series.

Egbules won a cash prize of four million Naira and has shot her winning movie "All of Me," which stars her alongside Ike, Deyemi Okanlawon, Kenneth Okolie and more.

Chika Ike made her debut as a producer in 2014 with "Miss Teacher." In 2016, she has produced "Yes, I Will," "Happy Ending," "Locked Up" and "One Fine Day."

