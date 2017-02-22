Happy Birthday Adesua Etomi.

From playing Debbie to being Dunni, the actress has been a delight to watch on screen.

Today, February 22, 2017, is the actress' birthday, and to celebrate her, Pulse Nigeria has put together five must-watch movies featuring the actress.

1. "Falling"

The movie that earned the actress an Africa Magic Viewers Choice best actress award.

In "Falling," a young happily married couple suddenly find their ‘for better for worse’ vow put to the test when the husband suffers a terrible accident which leaves him in a coma for months.

Torn between holding on to faith and pulling the plug on her husband, the woman turns to the doctor for emotional and financial comfort; an action with consequences capable of shattering their lives and all they hold dear.

2. "The Arbitration"

"The Arbitration" earned Etomi a best actress AMVCA nomination.

In "The Arbitration," Gbenga (O.C Ukeje) and his employee Dara (Adesua Etomi) have an affair. After the affair ended and Dara left the company, she sued Gbenga and accused him of rape.

An arbitration panel was constituted to find out the truth.

3. "Brave"

One of the best Nigerian short films ever, "Brave" is an inspirational short film inspired by a true story, and is based on the lives of a young couple, Nathan (Wole Ojo) and Layo (Adesua Etomi) who seem to have happiness, love and comfort.

Though married for two years, Layo is beginning to worry about her failure in getting pregnant. When eventually she does get pregnant, she hides the news from Nathan, preparing to break the good news on their anniversary dinner outing in two days.

Unfortunately, that night will mark the beginning of a nightmare both may not wake from, and suddenly, love is not enough.

It is impossible to not love the actress after the 30-minute short play.

4. "The Wedding Party"

The highest grossing Nollywood movie ever, "The Wedding Party" is the story of Dunni Coker, a 24 year old art gallery owner and only daughter of her parents about to marry the love of her life, IT entrepreneur Dozie. The couple took a vow of chastity and is looking forward to a ground-breaking first night together as a married couple.

Between matchmaking attempts on the bridal train, a wedding planner on a mission to succeed, the unruly behaviour of some ‘village’ guests and the groom’s ex-girlfriends looking to make their mark, the Wedding Party was the talk of the town.

The movie starred the actress alongside Banky W, Ireti Doyle, Richard Mofe Damijo, Somkele Idhalama, Enyinna Nwigwe among others.

5. "Knocking on Heaven's Door"

This was Etomi's first feature film. The actress introduced herself with "Knocking on Heaven's Door" as a talented actress, and ever since then, the actress has not relented.

The movie starred Etomi alongside Blossom Chukwujekwu, Majid Michel and Ini Edo.