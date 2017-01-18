Shonda Rhimes ABC orders new Shondaland legal drama

ABC has announced Shonda Rhimes' next TV drama project; a legal drama.

  • Published:
play

"Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "How to Get Away with Murder" TGIT premieres get delayed
"Scandal" Season 6 lives up to hype in 1st trailer
"Scandal" Balance of power is about to change in season 6
"Grey's Anatomy" Watch season 13 sneak peek
Kerry Washington Actress developing female cop drama at ABC
"Grey's Anatomy" Why medical drama isn't ending anytime soon
"Scandal" Kerry Washington's pregnancy isn't reason for season 6 delay
"Grey's Anatomy" 10 questions only true fans would get right
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Genevieve Nnaji would make a perfect Olivia Pope
"The Republic" A Ghanaian adaptation of "Scandal"? Watch Joselyn Dumas as political fixer in trailer

ABC has ordered a pilot for a new Shondaland legal drama.

The untitled drama will be written by "Scandal" writer, Paul Davies, and would mark Shonda Rhimes' 6th ABC drama on the Network.

The legal drama is set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, a.k.a. “The Mother Court,” and follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides (defense and the prosecution) as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.

Shonda Rhimes play

Shonda Rhimes

ALSO: WATCH TRAILER FOR "THE REPUBLIC" - A GHANAIAN ADAPTATION OF "SCANDAL"

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are working as executive producers of the pilot.

Shonda Rhimes is popular for "Grey's Anatomy," "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch" and "Scandal."

Also in development at ABC is a Shondaland comedy and an upcoming untitled series formerly titled "Still Star-Crossed", which would bring the tally of Shondaland-produced series on ABC to seven if they receive greenlight.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Pulse Opinion Gideon Okeke's unpopular opinion, Chioma Chukwuka's...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija 1st look inside house reveals an aesthetically...bullet
3 "10 Days in Sun City" AY Makun announces new moviebullet

Movies

"The Flash" season 3 mid-season
"The Flash" Watch trailer for season 3 midseason premiere
 
"Descendants 2" Watch new teaser for sequel
Omoni Oboli
Omoni Oboli Filmmaker shares how Lagos area boys are messing up her shoot
Ojukokoro
“Ojukokoro (Greed)” Anticipated Nollywood action-comedy gets release date