ABC has ordered a pilot for a new Shondaland legal drama.

The untitled drama will be written by "Scandal" writer, Paul Davies, and would mark Shonda Rhimes' 6th ABC drama on the Network.

The legal drama is set in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) Federal Court, a.k.a. “The Mother Court,” and follows brand new lawyers working on opposite sides (defense and the prosecution) as they handle the most high-profile and high-stakes cases in the country, all as their personal lives intersect.

Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers are working as executive producers of the pilot.

Shonda Rhimes is popular for "Grey's Anatomy," "How to Get Away with Murder," "The Catch" and "Scandal."

Also in development at ABC is a Shondaland comedy and an upcoming untitled series formerly titled "Still Star-Crossed", which would bring the tally of Shondaland-produced series on ABC to seven if they receive greenlight.