Following his outing in the 2016 movie "The Grudge," Odunlade Adekola is starring in a new comedy movie titled "A Million Baby."

The upcoming comedy drama stars Adekola alongside Ada Ameh, Ayo Binta Mogaji, Tony Akposhere, Moradeke Adegboyega, Seun Akindele, Omobola Akinde, Ibukun and Ire Salako.

Produced by Moradeke Adegboyega and Olakunle Oni, the movie also introduces newcomer Tayo Oluoti.

"A Million Baby" was shot by Jeleel Adegbite and directed by Sunshine Olawore for Just Distinguish Productions.

The movie which would make its debut in cinemas tells the story of Janet (Moradeke Adegboyega), a comfortable family woman who loves to give and help the needy.

A simple mechanical issues lands her in the company of Morufu (Odunlade), Mama Oyinye (Ada Ameh) and Johny (Tony Akposhere).

However, Janet fails victim of her goodwill.

Odunlade is a talented Yoruba actor popular for movies like "Taxi Driver: Oko Ashewo," "Baba Super," "Ila Owo," among others.

No official release date has been announced.