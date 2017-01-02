"76" :  War drama heads to cinemas in Ghana

"76," the movie which follows a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, is set to debut in Ghana.

The movie will premiere in Ghana on Friday, January 6, 2017.

The movie earned over 12 2017 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards nominations, including Best Actress for Rita Dominic, Best Actor for Ramsey Nouah, Best Overall Movie, Best Movie West Africa, Best Director, Best Make-Up Artist, Best Cinematography, Best Art Director among others.

Produced by Adonaija Owiriwa and Izu Ojukwu, and directed by Ojukwu, the story in the film is told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed.

Synopsis:

Six years after the civil war, a young officer from the middle belt gets entangled in a romantic relationship with a beautiful O-Level student from the Southeastern part of Nigeria.

Their budding romance was almost ruptured by endless military postings. Now heavily pregnant her walls came crumbling when the news of her husband's involvement in a botched coup attempt hits the headlines.

"76" stars Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Chidi Mokeme, Memry Savanhu, Adonaija Owiriwa, Daniel K. Daniel, Nelly Ekwereogu and Shuaibu Ebenehi Adams.



"76" also premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival , at the prestigious Isabel Bader Theatre.

The war film also had its European premiere at the 60th BFI London Film Festival on Saturday, October 15, 2016.

The movie won big at the 2016 Africa International Film Festival's Globe Awards, winning best director, best screenplay and best actor.