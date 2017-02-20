On Sunday, January 22, 2017, Big Brother Naija housemate Gifty was introduced to Nigerians as an actress and model who schooled in Ghana, but returned to Nigeria to actualize her dream.

Pulse Movies came across the housemate in a trailer for a Nollywood movie "The Virgin Priestess."

The movie stars Gifty alongside Zubby Michael among other actors.

Severally on the reality show, the housemate made her hunger for power and fame known.

During Banky W's to the house, Gifty had reiterated her zeal to be famous.

"I'm an entertainer. I'm an actor, a model, basically into entertainment. My passion also is to have a clothing line. I desire power and fame," she had said during her stay in the Big Brother Naija house.

Gifty was evicted from the show on Sunday, February 19, 2017.