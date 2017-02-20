The dramatic and entertaining Gifty became the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday, February 19, 2017.

Despite her flaws, the 'actress' was at different occasions the reason why Big Brother Naija trended on various social media platforms.

Pulse Movies has put together five different times she owned the show as a housemate on the reality show.

1. Her Relationship with Soma

In her first week in the house, the housemate got quite close and then intimate with co-housemate Soma.

Magic Finger!!! "@LazyWrita: When Soma took Gifty to cloud 9 and she was holding back the moan BBNajia https://t.co/FVq50jNp8s" — Talk D Talk (@Am_kaybee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

2. Her Fling with Bally

A week after her love interest Soma was evicted, the housemate moved on to Bally, sharing kisses and cuddles with him.

As expected, their 'relationship' kicked off conversations on several social media platforms.

During her diary session with Biggie, she said the house was like a dormitory, and that she had moved on from Soma.

Gifty and bally kissing #BBNaija https://t.co/J8VwXRvLXC — Stephen Kobams (@stephen_kobams) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

3. When She Couldn't Remember Her University Degree Classification

During a conversation with Efe, Gifty was asked what she graduated with from school. A tipsy Gifty couldn't explicitly gave an answer.

#AVideoYouMustShare Efe: What grade did u get in school? Gifty: Eh! It was too high o...like 1st Class, 2nd Class.… https://t.co/KYkrzWDx6j — BBRadio (@RadioBobz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

4. When She Couldn't Recognize Banky W

During Banky W's visit to the Big Brother Naija house, a confused Gifty had asked Tboss "who is he?"

Her response circulated widely and rapidly on social media, and the name 'Gifty' became popular among followers and non-followers of the show.

In case you missed this! Gifty asks Tboss who is Banky W? #BBnaija https://t.co/QRoOooFXzk" — Live#BBnaija updates (@BbnaijaUpdate) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

5. When She Saw 'Proudness' in Banky W

It's probably okay if Gifty doesn't know Banky W. But, the housemate took her popularity a notch higher when she told Biggie that she had seen "proudness" in Banky W during his visit.

BankyW reacts to #BBNaija Housemate Gifty, saying she feels Banky W is so proud and she saw proudness in him. https://t.co/Yg65E0LRhp — Gistonflameblog (@gistonflame) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Gifty is an actress and model, who had described herself as 'great and amazing.'

Gifty schooled in Ghana but returned to Nigeria to actualize her dreams.

What was your favourite Big Brother Naija moment?