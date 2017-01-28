Friday, January 26, 2017, was day 5 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In case you missed the events of the day, Pulse Movies has put together five things that happened yesterday on the reality show.

Check them out below;

1. Kemen and Uriel started the day with a heart to heart talk. While Uriel apologized for not saving Kemen, the later opened up about his own struggles and said he wasn't upset she didn't save him.

He revealed he 'fancied' her.

#BBNaija Uriel loves Kemen, and she doesn't know how to tell him...just say it...kemen is smart, — Emmy Akhadelor (MD) (@Emi4ki) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Wait ooo, Uriel and Kemen are liking each other??? "I didn't want you to feel I'm using the fitness thing to get in" haaaa #BBNaija — Cherry Oyetoro (@lola_oy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

2. Miyonse who had earlier admitted that he has a thing for older women, got flirty withTboss. From cooking her special meals, to foot massages, to showering her with compliments daily, Miyonse took it to a new level on Day 5 and tried to kiss Tboss.

3. Biggie announced that the housemates' cooking privileges had been restored. He also gifted the housemates with special gifts from their official sponsor Payporte.

The housemates were also given the privilege to decorate the party room to their own taste. The theme for the night is 'A Nigerian Hip Hop Party.'

4. Efe won the six staged obstacle course task and his prize was to spend the night in Biggie’s Luxury suite with a Housemate of his choice.

Efe picked Bisola as his choice for the night.

5. Biggie announced that the Housemates will get to throw a party as a reward for winning their wager. The theme for this celebration is Nigerian Hip-Hop and a celebrity Dj will be in attendance today, Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Have you been following the Big Brother Naija reality show? how much fun have you been having?