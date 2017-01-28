Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 5 of reality show

Did you miss the events of Day 5? Pulse Movies has put together five things that happened on day five of Big Brother Naija.

  • Published:
Friday, January 26, 2017, was day 5 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In case you missed the events of the day, Pulse Movies has put together five things that happened yesterday on the reality show.

Check them out below;

1. Kemen and Uriel started the day with a heart to heart talk. While Uriel apologized for not saving Kemen, the later opened up about his own struggles and said he wasn't upset she didn't save him.

He revealed he 'fancied' her.

 

 

2. Miyonse who had earlier admitted that he has a thing for older women, got flirty withTboss. From cooking her special meals, to foot massages, to showering her with compliments daily, Miyonse took it to a new level on Day 5 and tried to kiss Tboss.

play Big Brother Naija

 

3. Biggie announced that the housemates' cooking privileges had been restored. He also gifted the housemates with special gifts from their official sponsor Payporte.

The housemates were also given the privilege to decorate the party room to their own taste. The theme for the night is 'A Nigerian Hip Hop Party.'

4. Efe won the six staged obstacle course task and his prize was to spend the night in Biggie’s Luxury suite with a Housemate of his choice.

Efe picked Bisola as his choice for the night.

play Big Brother Naija

 

5.  Biggie announced that the Housemates will get to throw a party as a reward for winning their wager. The theme for this celebration is Nigerian Hip-Hop and a celebrity Dj will be in attendance today, Saturday, January 28, 2017.

Have you been following the Big Brother Naija reality show? how much fun have you been having?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

