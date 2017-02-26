Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 34 of reality show

TBoss and Bally square off, Efe gets a birthday cake, TTT flirts with Tboss, here's what you may have missed from day 34.

  • Published:

Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33
Big Brother Naija "My mum was once a supermodel, she understood my game plan" - Gifty
Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates
Big Brother Naija Simi, Timaya, to perform at 5th Live Eviction Show
Big Brother Naija Gifty says she made up different accents to entertain viewers
Big Brother Naija Seyi Shay, DJ Waxxy to perform at live eviction show
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 19 of reality show
Big Brother Naija 12 contestants make the list at launch of reality show
Big Brother Naija Maybe DSTV should relocate to South Africa - Aderemi Ogunpitan
Big Brother Naija Gifty is the 4th housemate to get evicted

Saturday, February 25, 2017 was day 34 of the Big Brother Naija show.

In case you missed the events of the day, Pulse Movies has put together five things that happened yesterday on the reality show.

ALSO READ: 5 things that happened on day 33

 

1) Efe got a birthday treat from Biggie in the form of a birthday cake, as he gets serenaded by the housemates.

 

2) TTT flirts with TBoss leaving viwers to wonder is it is an elaborate scheme involving Bisola.

 

3) TBoss and Bally square off in a hot exchange of words but he is quick to apologise after the party.

TBoss has heated argument with Bally play

TBoss has heated argument with Bally

(twitter)

 

4) Debbie-Rise has more than enough to drink, then shares some of it on the floor.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates

5) TBoss confessed to having a girl crush on Mavis.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housematesbullet

Movies

Razzies Awards
Razzies 2017 Full list of 'Winners'
Almost every Oscars ceremony has thrown up surprise winners, sensational snubs and other memorable moments since the first of around 3,000 statuettes was given out in 1929
Oscar 2017 Fun facts and figures of 89th Academy Awards
The cast of "Moonlight": the coming of age film picks up six Spirit Awards including the Robert Altman achievement award
Spirit Awards 'Moonlight' wins 6 trophies a day ahead of Oscars
Experts say the story is like a real-life version of 'Game of Thrones', the hit medieval fantasy series from HBO, a prop of which is pictured here
"Game of Thrones" Archaeologists hunt for long-lost tomb of Scottish king