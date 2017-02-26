TBoss and Bally square off, Efe gets a birthday cake, TTT flirts with Tboss, here's what you may have missed from day 34.
In case you missed the events of the day, Pulse Movies has put together five things that happened yesterday on the reality show.
1) Efe got a birthday treat from Biggie in the form of a birthday cake, as he gets serenaded by the housemates.
2) TTT flirts with TBoss leaving viwers to wonder is it is an elaborate scheme involving Bisola.
3) TBoss and Bally square off in a hot exchange of words but he is quick to apologise after the party.
4) Debbie-Rise has more than enough to drink, then shares some of it on the floor.
5) TBoss confessed to having a girl crush on Mavis.