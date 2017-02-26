Saturday, February 25, 2017 was day 34 of the Big Brother Naija show.

In case you missed the events of the day, Pulse Movies has put together five things that happened yesterday on the reality show.

ALSO READ: 5 things that happened on day 33

Missed Efe's birthday treat from Biggie? Have look at what the Housemates did for him here: https://t.co/ugYd6qF79d — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

1) Efe got a birthday treat from Biggie in the form of a birthday cake, as he gets serenaded by the housemates.

Is TTT's flirtation with TBoss genuine or part of an elaborate scheme involving Bisola? Check this out:… https://t.co/VWVqKEzIOR — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

2) TTT flirts with TBoss leaving viwers to wonder is it is an elaborate scheme involving Bisola.

It's almost party time and two Housemates were arguing. See video. https://t.co/hAu8ARYYaI #BBNaija #BBSeeGobbe https://t.co/bxmwRm1rnF — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

3) TBoss and Bally square off in a hot exchange of words but he is quick to apologise after the party.

4) Debbie-Rise has more than enough to drink, then shares some of it on the floor.

ALSO READ: Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates

5) TBoss confessed to having a girl crush on Mavis.