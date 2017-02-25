Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde inspires the housemates during a visit, Bisola and TTT are excited for his birthday, here is what you missed on day 33 of reality show.

  • Published:

Big Brother Naija "My mum was once a supermodel, she understood my game plan" - Gifty
Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates
Big Brother Naija Simi, Timaya, to perform at 5th Live Eviction Show
Big Brother Naija Gifty says she made up different accents to entertain viewers
Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone outside, Twitter reacts
Big Brother Naija NGO petitions NBC to ban reality TV show
Big Brother Naija Lagos lawmaker wants NBC to cancel reality TV show
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 31
Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me" - Gifty on her strategy
Big Brother Naija Gifty explains her 'passion for power and fame'

Day 33 of the Big Brother Naija show left the women in the house reeling after a visit from Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits the Big Brother house play

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits the Big Brother house

(twitter)

 

Omosexy who is an Ambassador for One in Africa visited the house to educate the housemates on giving the girl child equal education rights and she definitely left them inspired.

In case you missed some of the interesting moments of Friday, February 24, 2017, check out five things that happened on the show.

 

1) The housemates had a brilliant discussion on empowering young girls in our communities following a visit from the One in Africa Ambassador, Omosexy, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her speech on giving young girls equal access to education.

2) Bisola and Jon had TBoss smitten with a duet that had her face splitting in two with a gorgeous smile.

 

3) Things get heated up between TBoss and Ese, as it seems TBoss has had enough of her 'classless and mannerless' behavior in the house.

4) TTT comes out ahead of the arena games once again, after his loss to Kemen last Friday and he chooses to share his reward with Ese.

 

5) TTT had a little fun with Bisola and won a celebratory grind for his efforts as they gear up for his birthday today.

 

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me"...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 31bullet

Movies

Given the tension roiling the country since Donald Trump was elected president, it is all but sure the Oscars ceremony will have a tinge of politics
Oscars 5 things to watch at this year's bash
President of Burkina Faso Roch Marc Christian Kabore (C) cuts the ribbon during the inauguration of a new movie theatre which runs on solar power in Ouagadougou on February 24, 2017
Pan-African Film and Television Festival Solar-powered cinema opens in Burkina ahead of festival
Isoken movie
"Isoken" Finding a husband is a 'spiritual something' in 1st teaser for star-studded movie
Okey Uzoeshi and Tope Tedela at Nolly Thursdays
"Nolly Thursdays" Okey Uzoeshi, Beverly Naya attend screening of "Something Wicked"