Day 33 of the Big Brother Naija show left the women in the house reeling after a visit from Nollywood veteran actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

Omosexy who is an Ambassador for One in Africa visited the house to educate the housemates on giving the girl child equal education rights and she definitely left them inspired.

In case you missed some of the interesting moments of Friday, February 24, 2017, check out five things that happened on the show.

1) The housemates had a brilliant discussion on empowering young girls in our communities following a visit from the One in Africa Ambassador, Omosexy, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde and her speech on giving young girls equal access to education.

2) Bisola and Jon had TBoss smitten with a duet that had her face splitting in two with a gorgeous smile.

3) Things get heated up between TBoss and Ese, as it seems TBoss has had enough of her 'classless and mannerless' behavior in the house.

4) TTT comes out ahead of the arena games once again, after his loss to Kemen last Friday and he chooses to share his reward with Ese.

5) TTT had a little fun with Bisola and won a celebratory grind for his efforts as they gear up for his birthday today.