Saturday, February 11, 2017, was day 26 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

1) It was a banging Saturday for the housemates as they all killed their looks for the Legend party at the house.

2) Tboss and Bassey seemed to get a little more cosier at the party.

Missed the Party tonight? Here's a glimpse. Find the full video on the link below: https://t.co/NG8wediMXm #BBNaija… https://t.co/pf4Qr19zmC — Big Brother Naija (@BBNaija) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

3) Things got pretty heated up between Gifty and Bally, what with all the smoldering kisses.

4) Marvis put the moves on Efe last night, and it was clear that he wanted much more.

5) The Legend party was the perfect way to unwind for the housemates before bracing up for evictions today.