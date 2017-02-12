Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 26 of reality show

It was all about the Legends party in the house and it was lit!

  • Published:

Saturday, February 11, 2017, was day 26 of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

In case you missed the events of the day, Pulse Movies has put together five things that happened yesterday on the reality show.

ALSO READ: Check out hilarious reactions to Gifty's new 'relationship' with Bally

The dudes slay for the Legends party play

The dudes slay for the Legends party

(twitter)

 

Check them out below:

1) It was a banging Saturday for the housemates as they all killed their looks for the Legend party at the house.

2) Tboss and Bassey seemed to get a little more cosier at the party.

 

3) Things got pretty heated up between Gifty and Bally, what with all the smoldering kisses.

4) Marvis put the moves on Efe last night, and it was clear that he wanted much more.

Moment from the Legends party play

Moment from the Legends party

(twitter)

 

ALSO READ: Miyonse talks being nominated by Tboss, girlfriend's reaction

5) The Legend party was the perfect way to unwind for the housemates before bracing up for evictions today.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

