Ayobami Ayoola 5 reasons we love "Skinny Girl in Transit" actor

Check out 5 reasons to love 5th Project Fame winner and "Skinny Girl in Transit" actor, Ayoola Ayobami.

For people who are not aware, Ayobami Ayoola is a Nollywood actor best known for winning Project Fame West Africa (2012) before taking a role in the web series "Skinny Girl in Transit."
 

It's his birthday today, January 12, and Pulse Movies has put together five simple reasons why we love the actor and singer.

Here we go;

1. His determination

In 2012, 25-year-old Ayobami Ayoola Ayolola emerged the 5th winner of Project Fame West Africa. He went away with the star prize of N2.5m, a Toyota RAV 4 and a lucrative record deal.

In an interview, the entertainer revealed that he had been attending auditions since the maiden edition of the reality show. He simply didn't give up.

2. His role on "Skinny Girl in Transit"

Who else religiously followed the second season of "SGIT" for a weekly dose of Mama Tiwa and Tiwa's hot boss, Mide played by Ayoola?

For a season, Ayoola breathed life into the character Mide. He brought it on with the charisma befitting his position and character.  

And his chemistry with Tiwa? That is just enough reason to love him.

3. His Project Fame West Africa Performances

It was refreshing to watch Ayoola on stage during the 5th season of the reality TV show. He owned his space and brought on an aura that was difficult to ignore.

He won hearts with several of his performances, including the one time decided to deliver a fuji version of the popular Olufumi by Styl Plus.

4. He is talented

We have seen him as Mide in "Skinny Girl in Transit," his performance in Blessing Egbe's "Lekki Wives" also didn't go unnoticed.

He has released singles including "Aya Wa," "Love You," "Ochanya" among others. As an actor or singer, Ayoola knows his onions.

The actor's future projects include "Isoken" and "Bankers NGR."

5. He is handsome

Aside from being a totally brilliant actor and singer, Ayoola has the good looks and can definitely rock a suit, and that,is just another reason to love him.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Movies

 
