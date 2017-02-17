Toyin Aimakhu has launched an online TV and her first video is titled "The Untold Story."

In the 16-minute video, the actress shares her story, growing up experiences, "Alakada Reloaded," "Alajota Reloaded" and more.

Pulse movies has put together 15 interesting things every movie lover should know about the actress.

Here we go;

1. Her hobbies are dancing, singing and cooking.

2. She loves playing football.

3. She is from a family of six. She lost a brother years ago. Aimakhu is the last child of the family.

She has three sisters and one brother.

ALSO READ: HOW TOYIN AIMAKHU AND MERCY JOHNSON FAILED TO DELIVER ON THEIR PROMISE TO FANS

4. She hawked on the streets while growing up. She lost her friend Titi, whom she used to hawk with.

5. She obtained an OND in Business Administration. She also studied Philosophy at Olabisi Onabanjo University, before obtaining her Higher National Diploma certificate in marketing from Ibadan polytechnic.

6. She served as a Youth Corp member in Lagos State with LTV 8, after she redeployed from Ebonyi State where she was originally posted to.

7. She has never worked with any organization, Aimakhu has been an actress all her life. "I'm too playful to work anywhere," the actress said.

8. Toyin Aimakhu started acting professionally in 2005. Her first movie role was in the 2003 movie "Dugbe Dugbe Mbo."

ALSO READ: 21 THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT MERCY JOHNSON

9. Her first movie as a producer was "Alajota."

"I'm still going to reshoot it. I'm working on "Alajota" reloaded," the actress said.

10. Her biggest challenge is when her fans read and believe false news about her.

ALSO READ: 4 MYTHS ABOUT ASABA MOVIES BUSTED

11. Toyin Aimakhu doesn't have any regret so far. "No, not at all. I don't have regrets. Whatever I do, when I make mistakes, I correct it," the actress said.

12. "Okafor's Law" and Omoni Oboli helped build her brand.

13. She has a bad habit - Toyin Aimakhu picks her nose. "I forget myself and I do it anywhere," the actress said.

ALSO READ: CHACHA EKE DESERVES MORE CREDIT THAN SHE GETS

14. She speaks Yoruba fluently, English "small small," and she can also speak like a 'Calabar girl.'

15. The actress gets her inspiration from God and things around her.