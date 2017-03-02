Pulse Movies has put together 10 highest-grossing Nollywood movies of all time, according to Wikipedia, as of March 3, 3017.

Revenues from special screenings, DVD sales, online streaming and theatrical screenings outside Nigeria are excluded from the gross.

Check them out below;

1. "The Wedding Party" - 450 million naira

The 2016 movie is a collaboration between Ebonylife Films, FilmOne, Inkblot Production, Koga Studios, and is directed by Kemi Adetiba.

2. " A Trip to Jamaica" - 178.5 million naria

Written and produced by AY Makun, the movie was directed by Robert Peters, and stars Funke Akindele, Chris Attoh, Nse Ikpe Etim among others.

3. "30 Days in Atlanta" - 137.2 million naira

Written and produced by AY Makun, the movie was directed by Robert Peters, and stars Richard Mofe Damijo, Ramsey Nouah, Mercy Johnson, Vivica Fox among others.

4. "Fifty" - 94 million naria

An EbonyLife Films production, "Fifty" was directed by Biyi Bandele, produced by Tope Oshin, and features Omoni Oboli, Ireti Doyle, Dakore Akande, Nse Ikppe-Etim among others.

5. '76"

The historical drama stars Ramsey Nouah, Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme and Daniel K Daniel. It was produced by Adonis Productions, and directed by Izu Ojukwu.

6. "Wives on Strike" - 71.3 million naira

Produced and directed by Omoni Oboli, the movie stars Uche Jombo, Chioma Chukwuka, Ufuoma McDermott, Kehinde Bankole among others.

7. "Half of a Yellow Sun" - 60 million naira

Directed by Biyi Bandele, the movie stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Thandie Newton, Onyeka Onwenu, Genevieve Nnaji, John Boyega among others.

8. "October 1" - 60 million naira

A Kunle Afolayan movie, "October 1" stars Sadiq Daba, Kayode Olaiya, David Bailie, Kehinde Bankole, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Fabian Adeoye Lojede, Nick Rhys, Kunle Afolayan, Femi Adebayo, Bimbo Manuel, Ibrahim Chatta and Demola Adedoyin.

9. "The CEO" - 60 million naira

Another Afolayan movie, "The CEO" stars Wale Ojo, Lala Akindoju, Angelique Kidjo, Aurelie Eliam, Hilda Dokubo, Jimmy Jean Louis, Peter King, Nico Panagio among others.

10. "Ijé" - 59.8 million naira

Directed by Chineze Anyaene, the movie stars Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde among others.

Others on the top 15 list include "Last Flight to Abuja" with 57,050,000, "It's Her Day" takes the 12th spot with 55,021,150, "93 Days" follows with 50,505,000.

The 2012 "The Return of Jenifa" takes the 14th spot with 35 million naira, while Frank Rajah's "Ghana Must Go" takes the 15th spot with 32 million naira.