"Wedding Party," "Doctor Strange," "76" Top 10 highest-grossing movies of 2016 in Nigeria

"The Wedding Party" leads the highest-grossing movies of 2016 chart with N203 million, while "76" takes the 10th spot with 72 million naira.

‘The Wedding Party’ play

‘The Wedding Party’

According to Filmone Distribution, two Nollywood movies "The Wedding Party" and "A Trip to Jamaica" topped a chart of highest-grossing movies of 2016 in Nigeria.

Kemi Adetiba’s "The Wedding Party " and AY Makun’s "A Trip to Jamaica" earned the top spot by grossing N203 million and N178.5 million respectively.

Other movies on the list include "Batman vs Superman," "Captain America" among others.

Check out the full list below;

1. The Wedding Party – N203 million

2. A Trip to Jamaica – N178.5 million

3. Batman Vs Superman – N140 million

Henry Cavill plays Superman in the 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice' play

Henry Cavill plays Superman in the 'Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice'

(dailymail)

4. Captain America – N119 million

5. Suicide Squad – N116 million

6. London Has Fallen – N90 million

7. Doctor Strange – N85 million

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange play

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange

(EW)

8. God’s of Egypt – N80 million

9. Mechanic Ressurection – N75 million

10. ’76 – N72 million

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

