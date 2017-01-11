According to Filmone Distribution, two Nollywood movies "The Wedding Party" and "A Trip to Jamaica" topped a chart of highest-grossing movies of 2016 in Nigeria.

Kemi Adetiba’s "The Wedding Party " and AY Makun’s "A Trip to Jamaica" earned the top spot by grossing N203 million and N178.5 million respectively.

Other movies on the list include "Batman vs Superman," "Captain America" among others.

Check out the full list below;

1. The Wedding Party – N203 million

2. A Trip to Jamaica – N178.5 million

3. Batman Vs Superman – N140 million

ALSO READ: THE NOLLYWOOD NOBODY WANTS IN 2017 [OPINION]

4. Captain America – N119 million

5. Suicide Squad – N116 million

6. London Has Fallen – N90 million

7. Doctor Strange – N85 million

ALSO READ: HOW THE VETERANS SAVED NOLLYWOOD IN 2016 [OPINION]

8. God’s of Egypt – N80 million

9. Mechanic Ressurection – N75 million

10. ’76 – N72 million