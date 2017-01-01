Home > Mixtapes >

New Mixtape :  Show Dem Camp – Clone Wars Vol. 3 (The Recession)

The hip-hop mixtape features collaborations with Ikon, Mojeed and Sir Dauda.

Show Dem Camp has released the third volume of their “Clone Wars” mixtape.

 The third series tagged ‘The Recession was released on December 31, 2016.

The rap group made up of Ghost and Tec revealed in a statement that this project was a means of expression and a way to show appreciation to their fans.

 “We have just been through what most people would agree was a very strange year and we felt compelled to create something to express some of our thoughts as we reach 2017”, said Ghost.

This project was also created to say thank you to our fans who have constantly supported the SDC Movement and have asked us relentlessly for new music”, said Tec.

The 12 tracks mixtape features collaborations with Ikon, Mojeed and Sir Dauda.

The first volume of “ Clone Wars” was released in 2010 while volume 2 was released two years after in 2012.

According to reports Show Dem Camp is set to release their sophomore album “That Year” in the first quarter of 2017.

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

