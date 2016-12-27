The Deejay presents the fourth instalment of his annual December groovy mixtape for the music lovers.
International DJ Neptune presents this lit mixtape for the party hoppers this festive season.
Titled "December in Lagos Volume 4" 2016, the tape features all the latest trending jams 2016 has to offer.
Enjoy and grind.
